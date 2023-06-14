Telluride X-Pro's Increased Capability, Luxe-like Features Leave Lasting Impression

IRVINE, Calif., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The 2023 Kia Telluride was crowned "Favorite Family Vehicle" during the Midwest Automotive Media Association's (MAMA) annual Spring Rally. Over 100 automotive journalists descended upon Elkhart Lake's Road America in Wisconsin for the Spring Rally, where they evaluated nearly 90 vehicles on a variety of driving courses before voting for their favorites across seven categories.

2023 Kia Telluride named “Favorite Family Vehicle” at Midwest Automotive Media Association’s Spring Rally. (PRNewswire)

"Even though the Telluride has had an undeniable wow factor since it's introduction, we're still finding ways to improve one of our most popular models in Kia history," said Steven Center, COO & EVP, Kia America. "We added the X-Pro trim for the 2023 model year to appeal to even more adventurous families, and we're proud this rugged variant captured the attention of MAMA's discerning journalists."

Retaining its bold and sophisticated appearance, the 2023 Telluride debuted fresh exterior styling for a more refined appearance plus new technology including an available curved dual 12.3-inch display screen inside the cabin. A new X-Line trim adds bridge-type roof rails1, X-Line badging, and increased ground clearance for a more rugged look, while the X-Pro takes it up a notch with X-Pro badging, exclusive 18-inch black wheels, all-terrain tires and increased towing capacity from 5,000 pounds to 5,500 pounds2.

"The Telluride has been a favorite among our members since it debuted with impressive styling, interior space, and technology," said Jim OBrill, MAMA Communications Director. "Showcasing this year's 2023 X-Pro model on both the off-road course and street drives highlighted that Kia is focused on evolving the Telluride's capabilities and maintaining its position in this segment amongst new and refreshed competitors."

* The K5, Sportage, Sorento, and Telluride (excludes HEV and PHEV models) are assembled in the United States from U.S. and globally sourced parts.

1 Roof rail crossbars and roof rack attachments sold separately and not included. Always carry cargo safely.

2 Towing requires additional equipment. See Owner's Manual for towing capacity, additional instructions and warnings. Always use caution while towing.

