Addressing the Epidemic of Loneliness: Meals on Wheels America Study Paves the Way for Transformative Solutions

ARLINGTON, Va., June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meals on Wheels America – the national leadership organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation across the U.S. – today released groundbreaking research conducted in partnership with the School of Public Health at Brown University revealing the effectiveness, scalability and sustainability of Meals on Wheels programs designed to address social isolation and loneliness.

Among older adults, social isolation is associated with an extra $6.7 billion in Medicare spending each year – similar expenditures to that of having high blood pressure or arthritis. (PRNewswire)

"I'm talking from my heart. I love this program. It makes me feel alive, like someone cares."

During Global Loneliness Awareness Week June 12-18, it's important to note that social isolation and loneliness have become growing public health concerns, underscored by a recent advisory from the Surgeon General. The negative consequences of social isolation include anxiety, depression, cardiovascular disease, cognitive decline, a lower quality of life and increased use of healthcare services. Among older adults, social isolation is associated with an extra $6.7 billion in Medicare spending each year – similar expenditures to that of having high blood pressure or arthritis.

"Meals on Wheels understands the profound impact of isolation and loneliness on the health and well-being of homebound older adults," said Meals on Wheels America President and CEO Ellie Hollander. "Our mission goes beyond addressing senior hunger alone. We are also dedicated to creating meaningful connections among the seniors we serve to avert the devastating effects of loneliness."

The research revealed three key findings:

The three types of Meals on Wheels social connection programs studied—telephone reassurance, friendly visitor or activities/virtual programming—were all feasible and demonstrated the potential for long-term sustainability.

Four components of successful programs that can be transferable and scaled were identified: 1) commitment of resources; 2) engaged staff, volunteers and clients; 3) good communication and 4) innovation/creativity.

The programs had positive impacts on social isolation and loneliness for all study participants, including Meals on Wheels clients, volunteers and staff.

"I'm talking from my heart. I love this program. It makes me feel alive, like someone cares. And I know I'm not the only lonely senior," shared a Meals on Wheels client about their participation in the friendly visitor program.

"The research confirms what we've known anecdotally for decades – that our social connection programs are effective and truly make a difference in the lives of meal recipients," Hollander added. "Together, we can provide transformative solutions that tackle the growing loneliness epidemic and build a community where no senior feels alone."

The Meals on Wheels network has been at the forefront of addressing the unique needs of homebound older adults, providing social connection programs that cater to their specific circumstances. Meals on Wheels America plans to leverage the study findings to drive additional funding to expand and sustain these transformative programs so they can reach even more homebound older adults, ensuring they receive the care, companionship and support they deserve.

Read more:

Methodology

Meals on Wheels America partnered with researchers from the School of Public Health at Brown University to assess the effectiveness of the social connection initiatives within its network of programs. The qualitative analysis involved in-depth interviews with Meals on Wheels program staff, volunteers, and clients at six local organizations. It examined the feasibility of incorporating efforts to combat social isolation within their programs, identified the most critical components of that programming, and evaluated the direct impact those programs have had on the service providers and older adult beneficiaries. Transcripts were analyzed using a content analysis approach to identify overarching themes, understand which components make a program most effective in addressing social isolation and loneliness for clients, identify program elements that provide and/or facilitate social connections for clients, and identify program barriers and challenges.

About Meals on Wheels America

Meals on Wheels America is the leadership organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior hunger and isolation. Powered by a dedicated volunteer workforce, this network delivers the nutritious meals, friendly visits and safety checks that enable America's seniors to live nourished lives with independence and dignity. Through funding, leadership, education, research and advocacy, Meals on Wheels America empowers its local member programs to strengthen their communities, one senior at a time. For more information, or to find a Meals on Wheels provider near you, visit www.mealsonwheelsamerica.org .

Meals on Wheels America is the leadership organization supporting the more than 5,000 community-based programs across the country that are dedicated to addressing senior isolation and hunger. (PRNewsfoto/Meals on Wheels America) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Meals on Wheels America