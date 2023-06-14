Elevate Where You Work, Play, and Create: Drop Delivers First Battlestations Shopping Experience

Drop debuts collection of curated workspace products, introduces themed photo-based browsing experience, additional community features to serve Battlestation enthusiasts

SAN FRANCISCO, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, community-driven e-commerce company Drop introduced the industry's first "Battlestations" shop, a curated collection of workspace products designed to help its community discover and personalize their space. Drop's new shop brings together unique and aesthetically inspired products from a range of brands incorporating lighting, speakers, mechanical keyboards, headphone stands, deskmats and more, making it the first one-stop-shop for Battlestations.

Catering to the rapidly growing global audience of Battlestations enthusiasts, Drop's new community offering marks its first category expansion in the last several years and builds upon its breadth of audiophile and mechanical keyboard products, common anchors of any Battlestation.

As part of the Battlestations shopping experience, Drop is also introducing "Deskscapes," a new website feature that allows users to visualize and gain inspiration for their own Battlestations with curated environments, including theme filters such as Bright, Cozy, Monochrome, Dark, RGB, and Lord of the Rings™, with more to come. Products in the photos are tagged and shoppers can click through any visual curation to browse and purchase featured products within a specific Battlestation to uplevel their own personal workspace setups.

To further drive inspiration and community engagement, Drop has also introduced a user-generated photo feed that allows users to upload images of their own Battlestations, tag the products in the photos, and browse other community members' work and gaming setups.

"We've built vibrant enthusiast communities for mechanical keyboard and audiophile products, categories that are now cornerstones of broader trends for optimizing the function and personalizing the style of your gear and space," said Jef Holove, CEO, Drop. "With that in mind, adding a Battlestations community is a natural evolution of our brand, and we are thrilled to provide a single place for enthusiasts to not only find curated products that meet their design and performance expectations, but also to discover, get inspiration and share their Battlestations obsession with the broader community."

Drop will continue to expand its Battlestations experience with new featured brands, curations, community features, and product categories such as workspace furniture, tools for creators, and more.

To browse Drop's current selection of Battlestation products and learn more about its new community, please visit: https://drop.com/home.

About Drop

Drop is driven by a passionate group of creators and technophiles who tap into feedback and insights from its enthusiast community – millions strong – to design and curate Drop's selection of products. Drop listens to, digests, and analyzes community feedback in the creation of Drop products, and collaborates with leading brands to improve upon existing products in a way that is relevant to the Drop community. Drop is continuously broadening its workspace product focus into new categories to ensure it brings its community the technology they need to thrive.

