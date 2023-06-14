FARMER JOHN PARTNERS WITH LOCAL BOYS & GIRLS CLUBS TO CELEBRATE YEAR FOUR OF ITS CALIFORNIA COMMITMENT TOUR

Committed to Feeding, Serving and Celebrating the Community, Farmer John is Co-Hosting Movie Night Events with Local Boys & Girls Clubs Throughout the Summer and Donating Over $50,000 to the Organizations

LOS ANGELES, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Since 1931, the Farmer John brand has had the privilege of feeding, serving and celebrating the great people of the Golden State. Farmer John's heart will always be in California, which is why the brand continues to support the community through acts of good and investments in local nonprofits that provide essential resources to their neighbors in need. As part of this promise, Farmer John is launching Year Four of its California Commitment Tour – a food truck tour designed to give back to the community through delicious food and communal experiences, family-friendly events and meaningful donations to deserving organizations.

Beginning this month, the brand will bring its food truck back on the road again, making five stops within California to deliver delicious, curated snacks and co-host community movie night events in partnership with local Boys & Girls Clubs. As part of the tour, the brand will also make monetary donations, totaling more than $50,000, to the local organizations in support of the work they're doing to strengthen families in their communities. Farmer John recognizes the importance of interactive family activities like cooking and sharing a meal, and its impact on strengthening a family's foundation, and is excited to help provide the local Boys & Girls Clubs with memorable moments of connection this summer.

On June 20, Farmer John will kick off the tour with its first movie night and food truck stop in partnership with the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Los Angeles Harbor, San Pedro chapter at Daniel's Field Sports Center. The event is open to the public on a first come, first served basis, and the members of the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Los Angeles Harbor will be in attendance as the brand's special guests. To honor their organization, Farmer John will also be presenting a $7,500 check donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Los Angeles Harbor to help support the organization's program and services. Starting at 8:00 p.m., the brand will screen "Encanto," with doors opening to the public at 7:00 p.m., and serve up flavor-packed Farmer John snacks including:

Deconstructed Pretzel Dogs – sliced Farmer John beef frank served with soft pretzel bites and condiments for dipping

Pizza Rolls with Ham – baked rolls stuffed with tomato sauce, nacho cheese and Farmer John Classic Hickory Smoked Ham

Mini Nachos – tortilla chips topped with Farmer John Classic Polish Sausage and nacho cheese

"We're grateful for the opportunity to partner with Farmer John for their first movie night event of the summer and for their generous donation to the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Los Angeles Harbor," said Mike Lansing, chief executive officer for the chapter. "For 86 years, we've provided families and children with programs and services such as our College Bound & Career Bound Programs, food support, academic help, athletics, arts programming, music and more to help support and guide them in times of need. We know this will be a fun and engaging event for local families to enjoy together. Plus, with this donation, we're able to further these efforts while also providing members with unique experiences to help strengthen their family and community bond."

"We're excited to kick off our fourth annual California Commitment Tour and honored to partner with multiple Boys & Girls Clubs across the state to co-host our movie night series," said Collin Norman, brand representative for Farmer John at Smithfield Foods. "Our hearts will always be in California, and we want to ensure that we continue to provide for our community, which includes supporting organizations like the Boys & Girls Clubs to create memorable and meaningful experiences for their members and the community at large."

Throughout the summer, Farmer John will be hosting movie nights in neighborhoods across the state including Los Angeles, Sacramento and San Francisco. For more information and to keep up with the Farmer John California Commitment Tour visit FarmerJohn.com/CA-Commitment and follow us on Facebook (@FarmerJohn), Instagram (@FarmerJohn) or Twitter (@FarmerJohnLA).

To learn more about Farmer John's LAFC sponsorship and support of "LA Familia" – a program that recognizes diverse L.A. non-profit organizations and community members who are using sports to spark positive change in Southern Californian youth – click here.

Farmer John is a brand of Smithfield Foods.

About Farmer John

Serving Californians since 1931, Farmer John has pioneered a revolution in the supply of local flavorful meats. The journey began with Irish-American brothers Francis and Bernard Clougherty curing and selling pork bellies and smoked hams to local grocery stores and continues today with staples like breakfast sausage and hot dogs. This longstanding Southern California brand remains committed to crafting the highest quality meats full of freshness and flavor. For more information on our products and recipe inspiration, please visit www.farmerjohn.com or follow us on Facebook (@FarmerJohn), Instagram (@FarmerJohnLA) or Twitter (@FarmerJohnLA). Farmer John is a brand of Smithfield Foods.

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Headquartered in Smithfield, Virginia, since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is a U.S. food company that employs nearly 60,000 people in seven countries and partners with thousands of American farmers. As one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies, we are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly.®" to feed a growing world population. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including our industry-leading commitments to become carbon negative in our U.S. company-owned operations and reduce GHG emissions 30% across our entire U.S. value chain by 2030. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to food banks, disaster relief efforts and community outreach programs in all 50 U.S. states. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich®, Gwaltney® and Nathan's Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

About Boys & Girls Clubs of the Los Angeles Harbor

True to its mission since 1937, the Boys & Girls Clubs of the Los Angeles Harbor helps young people, especially those most in need, reach their full potential as productive, caring, and responsible citizens. Their "Triple A Strategy" provides high quality programming in Academics, Arts and Athletics. Presently, the Club serves over 2,300 youth per day at 23 sites throughout San Pedro, Wilmington and Harbor City.

More information at www.bgclaharbor.org.

Farmer John California Commitment Tour (PRNewswire)

Boys & Girls Clubs of the Los Angeles Harbor (PRNewswire)

Farmer John Logo (PRNewsfoto/Smithfield Foods, Inc.) (PRNewswire)

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Smithfield Foods, Inc.