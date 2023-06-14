Green New Deal Network, Seventh Generation Launch First-of-Its-Kind Partnership To Protect Planet And People, Educate Consumers On Community Led Solutions To Address Global Climate Crisis

Seventh Generation Extends Brand Commitment To Reduce Environmental Harms With National Consumer Education Campaign, Backs Green New Deal Movement

WASHINGTON, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, the Green New Deal Network (GNDN) and Seventh Generation launched a first-of-its-kind, consumer education campaign to build awareness and increase public support of policies that put communities in control of climate, care, jobs, and justice policies. Seventh Generation Inc, an environmentally conscious household products company, joins GNDN, a nationwide network of organizations committed to passing and implementing Green New Deal policies, and its movement partners to broaden the public support for government investments in sustainability across society.

The Green New Deal — a framework designed to mobilize the federal government to justly transition our society to a regenerative economy — offers a comprehensive approach to tackling the climate crisis while simultaneously fostering economic growth, social equity, resilience, and public health.

The Green New Deal Network and Seventh Generation's nationwide education campaign will help consumers imagine a more sustainable future and educate the public around the various ways they can join the movement for climate justice. The campaign is set to include various multimedia elements – explainer videos, audio segments, and compelling advertisements – tackling a range of issues including energy, transportation, and agriculture. The campaign will launch on Vox Media and underscore the potential of collective action to drive positive change for the next generation of our cities, sustainable food systems, and clean air for our children.

Watch the Livable Cities video here and the Sustainable Food Systems Video here

"We can pave the way for a sustainable future, where clean energy powers our homes, green jobs flourish, and communities thrive. We view this investment as a statement of our values and our hope for a more sustainable future," said Kate Ogden, Head of Advocacy and Movement Building at Seventh Generation. "Everyone can play a role in saving our planet and education is key to knowing how to engage in the climate crisis. We're stepping up to play our part and we believe our customers will continue to join us in living environmentally conscious lives."

Green New Deal Network is proud to celebrate and partner with Seventh Generation as they commit to joining the movement for climate justice by using their vast resources to reinforce our shared values.

"It's an exciting moment for the climate movement when longtime, environmentally conscious brands like Seventh Generation, step up to move the needle on climate action beyond just individual responsibility, but instead, through mobilizing their consumers to call on our government to take action," said Kaniela Ing, National Director at the Green New Deal Network. "It is also an urgent moment for our future with the impending threat of breaking the global warming limit and the US not on track to reduce our large share of global emissions. We are mobilizing people all across the country to join us in electing leaders who will pump investments into our communities and tackle the climate crisis while transforming the fabric of our society to be community led, sustainably powered, and justly implemented."

Green New Deal Network and Seventh Generation's campaign will run over the course of the year, including diverse voices across the climate movement to speak to the wide variety of ways the public can engage to tackle the global climate crisis.

About the Green New Deal Network

The Green New Deal Network is a nationwide network of organizations committed to transforming our politics and economy with policies that address the climate crisis, that create good, union jobs, and that repair past harm and advance justice. The Network includes coalitions in 233 states, as well as a coordinating team of 14 national organizations: Center for Popular Democracy, Climate Justice Alliance, Grassroots Global Justice Alliance, Greenpeace, Indigenous Environmental Network, Indivisible, Movement for Black Lives, MoveOn, People's Action, Right To The City Alliance, Service Employees International Union, Sunrise Movement, US Climate Action Network, and the Working Families Party.

About Seventh Generation

For more than 30 years, it's been Seventh Generation's mission to help you protect your world with our environmentally conscious and effective household products. Our products are solutions for the air, surfaces, fabrics, pets and people within your home -- and for the community and environment outside of it. Seventh Generation offers a full line of laundry, dish and household cleaners, plus recycled paper products and recycled plastic trash bags. The company derives its name from the Great Law of the Iroquois Confederacy that states, "In our every deliberation, we must consider the impact of our decisions on the next seven generations." For information on Seventh Generation products, to find store locations, and explore the company's website visit www.seventhgeneration.com .

