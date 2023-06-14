Hoth Therapeutics Announces IRB Approval for FDA Cleared First-In-Human Clinical Trial of HT-001 at Second Clinical Site

Hoth achieves milestone of multiple sites to host trial

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Hoth Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: HOTH), a patient-focused biopharmaceutical company, today announced today that it has received written approval from the University of Texas MD Anderson Cancer Center Institutional Review Board (IRB) to proceed with its First-in-Human (FIH) Phase 2a clinical trial of HT-001 for the treatment of skin toxicities associated with Epidermal Growth Factor Receptor Inhibitors (EGFRi).

"We are very pleased to have received IRB Approval for our FIH clinical trial," said Hoth Therapeutics Chief Executive Officer, Robb Knie. "We are hopeful that this trial will demonstrate successful delivery of our lead therapeutic candidate HT-001. Coupled with approval at Washington University of St Louis, MD Anderson Cancer Center will be our second site approved to host our trial and bring hope to cancer patients suffering from skin toxicities associated with EGFRi treatments."

This clinical trial is a randomized, placebo-controlled, parallel Phase 2a dose- ranging study to investigate the efficacy, safety, and tolerability of topical HT-001 for the treatment of skin toxicities associated with EGFRi. More information can be found at clinicaltrials.gov.

Hoth Therapeutics is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to develop innovative, impactful, and ground-breaking treatments with a goal to improve patient quality of life. We are a catalyst in early-stage pharmaceutical research and development, elevating drugs from the bench to pre-clinical and clinical testing. Utilizing a patient-centric approach, we collaborate and partner with a team of scientists, clinicians, and key opinion leaders to seek out and investigate therapeutics that hold immense potential to create breakthroughs and diversify treatment options. To learn more, please visithttps://ir.hoththerapeutics.com/ .

This press release includes forward-looking statements based upon Hoth's current expectations which may constitute forward-looking statements for the purposes of the safe harbor provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 and other federal securities laws, and are subject to substantial risks, uncertainties and assumptions. These statements concern Hoth's business strategies; the timing of regulatory submissions; the ability to obtain and maintain regulatory approval of existing product candidates and any other product candidates we may develop, and the labeling under any approval we may obtain; the timing and costs of clinical trials, the timing and costs of other expenses; market acceptance of our products; the ultimate impact of the current Coronavirus pandemic, or any other health epidemic, on our business, our clinical trials, our research programs, healthcare systems or the global economy as a whole; our intellectual property; our reliance on third party organizations; our competitive position; our industry environment; our anticipated financial and operating results, including anticipated sources of revenues; our assumptions regarding the size of the available market, benefits of our products, product pricing, timing of product launches; management's expectation with respect to future acquisitions; statements regarding our goals, intentions, plans and expectations, including the introduction of new products and markets; and our cash needs and financing plans. There are a number of factors that could cause actual events to differ materially from those indicated by such forward-looking statements. You should not place reliance on these forward-looking statements, which include words such as "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" or similar terms, variations of such terms or the negative of those terms. Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking statements are reasonable, the Company cannot guarantee such outcomes. Hoth may not realize its expectations, and its beliefs may not prove correct. Actual results may differ materially from those indicated by these forward-looking statements as a result of various important factors, including, without limitation, market conditions and the factors described in the section entitled "Risk Factors" in Hoth's most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and Hoth's other filings made with the U. S. Securities and Exchange Commission. All such statements speak only as of the date made. Consequently, forward-looking statements should be regarded solely as Hoth's current plans, estimates, and beliefs. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Hoth cannot guarantee future results, events, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Hoth does not undertake and specifically declines any obligation to update, republish, or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect new information, future events or circumstances or to reflect the occurrences of unanticipated events, except as may be required by applicable law.

