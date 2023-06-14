KERING AND ITS HOUSES PARTNER WITH NYC PRIDE TO CELEBRATE PRIDE MONTH 2023

NEW YORK, June 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --With the participation of each of its Houses and the active support of ALL, its vibrant LGBTQIA+ employee resource group, Kering Americas will celebrate Pride Month 2023 as an official sponsor of NYC Pride and participate for the first time in the NYC Pride March on June 25th under the theme Strength in Solidarity.

"Together with NYC Pride, we are proud to march hand-in-hand to celebrate our collective strength and resilience, and to reinforce our dedication to creating a world that supports inclusion, diversity, equity, and authenticity," says Laurent Claquin, President of Kering Americas. "As a best-in-class employer for the LGBTQIA+ community, we are embracing this moment to cultivate community and champion Kering's deeply held values."

Kering's commitment to LGBTQIA+ employees extends well beyond Pride Month. As part of achieving the goals of its 2025 Sustainability Strategy, Kering devised several policies and practices dedicated to fostering a culture of support, respect and belonging for all. Kering stands as a leading advocate for LGBTQIA+ equality in the workplace:

The Human Rights Campaign Foundation named Kering Americas in its 2021 and 2022 "Best Places to Work for LGBTQ Equality" lists for its integration of LGBTQIA+-friendly workplace policies in the United States and advocacy of LGBTQIA+ inclusion in workplaces abroad.

Kering's Group-wide, ground-breaking Baby Leave is a parental policy that provides 14 weeks of paid leave to all new parents, including every family type, regardless of gender and geographic location. Kering believes in everyone's fundamental rights to starting a family in the best conditions, and this policy ensures LGBTQIA+ employees enjoy the same benefits.

Kering signed the Friends of the Court amicus brief which called for the federal protection of LGBTQIA+ civil rights for equal employment, housing, healthcare, and education opportunities in the United States .

Kering is a founding signatory to the UN Standards of Conduct for Business , which addresses workplace discrimination against LGBTQIA+ individuals.

Kering is a founding signatory of the Open to All pledge coalition dedicated to creating a welcoming environment in the fashion industry to protect against discrimination.

ALL, which was founded in 2019 as an inclusive internal group for the LGBTQIA+ community and its supporters at Kering, looks to connect and educate by raising awareness and organizing activities internally and externally. ALL has more than 1,000 ambassadors based in countries around the world, including the United States , Brazil , Italy , France , United Kingdom , and Australia .

By fostering a welcoming and supportive environment for LGBTQIA+ employees, Kering sustains a culture that values inclusivity and empowers the unique perspectives of diverse voices. It also creates a sense of belonging and safety, allowing all employees to thrive and be their authentic selves at work.

About Kering

Kering is a global Luxury group that manages the development of a series of renowned Houses in Fashion, Leather Goods and Jewelry: Gucci, Saint Laurent, Bottega Veneta, Balenciaga, Alexander McQueen, Brioni, Boucheron, Pomellato, Dodo and Qeelin, as well as Kering Eyewear. By placing creativity at the heart of its strategy, Kering enables its Houses to set new limits in terms of their creative expression while crafting tomorrow's Luxury in a sustainable and responsible way. We capture these beliefs in our signature: Empowering Imagination. In 2022, Kering had over 47,000 employees and revenue of €20.4 billion.

