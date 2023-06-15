A1 Garage Door Service Announces the Acquisition of Garage Door Doctor in Houston

Acquisition Expands A1 Garage Door Service's presence in Texas

HOUSTON, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A1 Garage Door Service , an established national leader in the garage door service and sales industry, announced today the acquisition of Houston-based Garage Door Doctor. Following the transaction, the company will continue operating under its current name, which founder Vince Johnson established more than 35 years ago. The company will utilize A1's scale, industry relationships, and other resources to help grow its presence in the broader Texas market.

"We are very excited to welcome Vince and the Garage Door Doctor team to the A1 family," said Tommy Mello, founder and CEO of A1 Garage Door Service. "We have immense respect for the business Vince and his family have built. Their motto – 'Honest, Quality Work at a Fair Price' – aligns perfectly with our mission to provide the highest quality service to our customers."

Garage Door Doctor was founded in 1987 by Johnson to provide garage door repair, maintenance, and installation services exclusively to residential customers. Johnson has since been joined by his sons, Cody and Ryan Johnson. Under the Johnson family's leadership, Garage Door Doctor has served more than 250,000 customers and generated thousands of 5-star reviews since inception.

"The A1 team is known for delivering the highest quality service and treating their customers like family. I am confident this partnership will allow us to better serve the loyal customers we've served for decades," said Vince Johnson, founder and owner of Garage Door Doctor. "While also providing us the resources necessary to grow our customer base across the Houston area."

About A1 Garage Door Service

A1 is a leading provider of residential repair and replacement garage door services across the United States. Founded in 2007, A1 has established a longstanding reputation for providing the highest quality customer service available in its 34 served markets. More information can be found at www.a1garage.com .

