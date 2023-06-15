Calgary cleantech company discovers process to produce fullerenes at scale

Rain Cage Carbon accelerates the path to energy transition

CALGARY, AB, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Calgary-based Rain Cage Carbon, a leader in decarbonization through its innovative carbon capture and reuse technologies, has developed a revolutionary process to create fullerenes and their derivatives, among the world's most valuable materials – at scale. This discovery will fundamentally accelerate the pace of innovation and global efforts towards building a sustainable and economically prosperous future.

A discovery for the millennia

Fullerenes are hollow spherical structures made of interlocking carbon atoms. Their value is derived from the opportunities they unlock, and their proven ability to accelerate and heighten the capabilities of existing technologies. The final novel molecules can pave the way for diverse new applications that will alter life as we know it.

"500,000 years ago, the discovery of fire changed civilization forever," said Blair Aiken, Chairman and Co-founder of Rain Cage Carbon. "Now, Rain Cage Carbon has taken another historic leap as we explore innovative new mechanisms to protect the environment from harmful emissions. In our work advancing technologies for decarbonization, we've successfully discovered the key to converting carbon dioxide emissions, or fire's smoke, into some of the most valuable, and expensive, materials in the world today, some worth more than USD$167 million a gram."

En masse production to bring immeasurable social, economic and cultural impact

While fullerenes have been known to science since 1985, the ability to harness and produce them at scale has been elusive. Rain Cage Carbon has unlocked the path to the production of fullerenes and their derivatives in large quantities, which will enable applications for the accelerated improvement of existing technologies, and the transition to sustainable energy sources.

This production of this material will allow for enormous advances across all fields, including:

Green energy production: batteries of all chemistries , hydrogen production and storage

Information technologies: next generation quantum computing , carbon microchips

Human health: medicines, cancer treatment and improved medical diagnostics

Agriculture: cost effective water purification, and desalination, fertilizers, improved food production, and yet unknown possibilities

Advancements toward a sustainable future

The patented technologies were developed by Rain Cage Carbon's team of unconventional experts, innovators and visionaries, led by Blair Aiken, Mark Fertman, a world leader in electrochemical and cathodic sciences, Debbie Maguire, a world leader in advanced coating technologies, Gerard Campeau, a world leader in Thermoelectric technologies; and executed by the Rain Cage Carbon's experienced economic engineering team including Dan Humphries, Jeff Kidd, Shay Heron and Dwayne Dreger.

"This discovery changes everything, from discussing what is possible with fullerenes to unlocking the impact it can have on the economy, our communities and society at large," said Aiken. "Early discussions around the possible applications and use cases for fullerenes were around atomic clocks and GPSs. Now, with our ability to produce them in industrial quantities, we've unlocked the potential to transform industries from energy to computing to health. This discovery is the result of incredibly passionate people coming together to figure out how we can better our environment through decarbonization and along the way, we've created something revolutionary. This is only the beginning of what we can achieve together."

Rain Cage Carbon has already begun to deploy the technology to industrial emission sources, and the material will soon enter the world supply chain - targeting later this year. Among its first outcomes will be an evolution within the global electric vehicle battery market, with fullerenes acting as an energy boosting green substitute for the existing, difficult-to-source, mined and synthetic graphite required for electric vehicles.

Rain Cage Carbon has already developed several new proprietary technologies based on this discovery which will be announced in late 2023, in addition to upcoming decarbonization deployment projects that will be launched in the third quarter of this year.

