McEwen Group Presents Twin Rivers Farm in the Heart of Tennessee

LEIPERS FORK, Tenn., June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Twin Rivers Farm is a unique and extraordinary estate, tucked away in the picturesque rolling hills of Leiper's Fork, Tennessee, only minutes away from downtown Franklin. The 10,000+ square foot home sits atop a sprawling 383 acres, striking the perfect balance of luxury, form and function, enhanced by the seamless connection between indoor and outdoor spaces.

A modern oasis just outside of Nashville, Tennessee offered for the first time.

Twin Rivers Farm — named for the merging of South Harpeth Creek and Arkansas Creek, together creating the South Harpeth River — was designed by renowned architect Steve Giannetti, who has designed exquisite homes and properties around the world in a multitude of architectural styles. "We wanted to create a home that would embody the surrounding Tennessee landscape, while providing the highest quality, quite possible unlike any other property in the Nashville area," Giannetti remarked. "Twin Rivers is a modern oasis which embraces indoor-outdoor living and designed to blend seamlessly with its natural surroundings."

Accessible only by traveling through a covered bridge entry, the reveal of grand splendor and majestic nature of the estate cannot be ignored. The expansive grounds include two private lakes, walking and horse trails, a two-bedroom guest cottage, horse stables, a state-of-the-art swimming facility equipped with a retractable roof, tennis court, 188-tree orchard, greenhouse, an observation tower and an entertainment pavilion.

A key differentiator of the estate is a thoughtful emphasis on flow and functionality of the curated home, and the interconnectedness between the various amenities. The open concept in the primary residence features museum-quality rooms with soaring ceilings to invite natural light, with finely curated materials and furnishings which make the home feel extraordinary, yet intimate. Each room on the property offers unparalleled, panoramic views of the surrounding hills and rivers from every angle, providing a glimpse of the natural surroundings.

"This property is different, and we are pleased to have the opportunity to present it on behalf of the owners," said Dan McEwen, Owner/Broker of McEwen Group and exclusive listing agent for the property. Built in 2017, this listing marks the first time the estate has been available on the market. "From the moment you step foot on the grounds of Twin Rivers Farm, you realize how special it is. The quality of the home is truly rare. The natural beauty of the farm and 380 acres is unparalleled," said McEwen. Twin Rivers Farm is reserved for those buyers who have a similar affinity for beautiful homes designed by world renowned architects and designers, which are intimate enough for private gatherings, but expansive enough to host a wide array of events," said McEwen. "And, all the while, the estate grounds are situated in a way that would rival any of the most beautiful farms in Tennessee."

Twin Rivers Farm is a testament to the power of modern, yet thoughtful and tasteful design. The depth of details and features make this home ideal for living and entertaining — nearly impossible to duplicate — marking this property as rare and truly one-of-a-kind.

For more information, please visit twinrivers.farm

Contact:

Scott Cameron

scott.cameron@st8mnt.com

View original content:

SOURCE McEwen Group