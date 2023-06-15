Qingdao, Shandong: Overseas students experience Chinese intangible cultural heritage

QINGDAO, China, June 15, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- As the 18th Cultural and Natural Heritage Day approaches, a "Walking into Licang District to Perceive Intangible Cultural Heritages" theme activity was held in Licang District, Qingdao, Shandong Province.

On June 9th, 21 overseas students of the International Education College of Qingdao University from Russia, Pakistan and other countries visited the Cultural Center of Licang District to explore the unique Chinese traditional culture by learning and experiencing intangible cultural heritage items such as smoked painting, embroidery, and papercutting.

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Licang District Convergence Media Center