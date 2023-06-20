BROSE NORTH AMERICA RECOGNIZED FOR ADVANCED HR TECHNOLOGY WITH CRAIN'S EXCELLENCE IN HR AWARD

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Brose North America, a leader in mechatronics, received the Crain's Excellence in HR award for software development in recognition of significant and impactful digital transformation of HR practices.

"At Brose North America, our people are our most important assets," said Lisa Basila, Vice President Human Resources at Brose North America. "We saw a gap between what solutions existed on the market and what solutions we needed, so the team developed our own systems and system complements in-house with cost-efficiency and self-sufficiency in mind. These new systems allow us to tailor digital interfaces and offerings for our North American employees so they can focus more on creating tomorrow's advanced mobility solutions."

The project began with modernizing Brose's Mexican HR operations but soon expanded to the U.S. Now, Brose saves more than 8,000 hours per year across the HR organization thanks to process automations developed and maintained internally.

Some highlights of these systems and processes include:

The Electronic Skills Matrix supports the systematic mapping of production employees' skill, connecting operators to an easy-to-use self-management platform.

Digitized certification process reduces the required time for a production employee to create a certification (which each Brose location typically produces 15 per day) by 70%. The old paper-based process took 80 minutes but is now digital and takes 25.

Comprehensive individual dashboards, launched in early 2022, allow Brose to link local and global solutions to generate comprehensive individual dashboards with aggregated information from all systems for employees to more easily access all of their information.

"Manufacturing continues to evolve at a rapid pace with the implementation of machine learning and industry 4.0," said Arnd Herwig, Vice President Engineering at Brose North America. "We started our apprenticeship program to upskill our workforce, and we developed this suite of digital HR solutions to modernize the way we work, together these initiatives set Brose up for continued success in the next iteration of automotive manufacturing."

The Crain's Excellence in HR award recognizes outstanding human resources executives and teams driving forward business initiatives with a people first mentality. In 2020, the Brose North America Training & Development team received the Crain's Excellence in HR Award in the Finding & Growing Talent category.

Brose will join other HR Excellence award winners at the Crain's Detroit Business HR Summit on August 3rd, 2023.

About Brose North America

Brose is the fourth-largest family-owned automotive supplier. Every other new car worldwide is equipped with at least one Brose product. The company's intelligent solutions for vehicle access and interiors provide greater comfort and flexibility. Innovative concepts for thermal management increase efficiency and contribute to environmental and climate protection. Brose's systems understanding enables new functions in all kinds of vehicles – whether on four or two wheels. Now including the joint venture Brose Sitech, the company employs 30,000 people at around 70 locations in 25 countries. In 2022, the Brose Group generated sales of around 7.5 billion euros.

