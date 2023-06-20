Patrick Ostrowski Joins A.B. Data's Incident Response Team

MILWAUKEE, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A.B. Data, a proven provider of data breach response solutions, among other services, welcomes Patrick Ostrowski as their new Business Development Director. Patrick will utilize his 13 years of industry experience to expand A.B. Data's incident response and data breach and privacy sector.

Patrick will be working in partnership with Vice President Justin Parks to discover additional vertical markets to leverage A.B. Data's brand, services, opportunities, and core competencies. Additionally, he will contribute to the design and implementation of data breach response services to satisfy state and federal regulatory requirements. Patrick will also work with members of the sales, marketing, and leadership teams to cultivate new clients and foster sustained business growth with current clients.

"We are thrilled for Patrick to helm the expansion efforts for our incident response and data breach practice area," said Thomas R. Glenn, president of A.B. Data. "A.B. Data has its own printing facility and all the resources necessary to cater to a wide variety of clients' demands. Patrick is excited to begin bringing all these pieces together so we can offer our clients the best services available."

Patrick has an extensive and successful history of security management experience in identity theft and fraud, risk mitigation, and data breach incident response. He's led successful efforts in sales engineering; business development; relationship building; client management; contract assessments; negotiations; process planning and implementation; vendor management; and training presentations. In a previous role, Patrick spearheaded the development of a new business segment to manage consumer data breach notifications, which generated a new line of revenue for his firm while growing relationships with partners and industry leaders.

Before joining A.B. Data, Patrick worked as the Director of Notification at Integreon, a prominent provider of outsourced legal and business services to law firms around the globe. Patrick is (ISC)2 Certified in Cybersecurity and is an IAPP Certified Information Privacy Professional/US.

A.B. Data provides turnkey solutions for a broad range of data breach and cyber security matters. Services include a multilingual contact center, laser printing, addressing, mailings, and data management, which are all conducted in-house at their offices and letterbox facility. A.B. Data simplifies the incident response processes for their clients through advanced technology, clear communications, and an experienced team of industry veterans. Learn more at abdata.com.

