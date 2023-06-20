Revolutionizing Workplace Services: Thriver Introduces AI Chatbot for Enhanced Customer Experience

TORONTO, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ - Thriver, a leading workplace service management technology company, proudly announces the release of its revolutionary AI Chatbot. Developed by Thriver's R&D team, this cutting-edge addition enhances the user experience and simplifies workplace service management.

The Thriver AI Chatbot leverages the power of artificial intelligence to seamlessly provide users with recommendations, bookings, and support within the Thriver technology suite. This intelligent culture concierge empowers employees to effortlessly request personalized recommendations for various workplace services based on their preferences and needs.

With the AI Chatbot, employees can converse with a virtual concierge to explore and discover the trendiest team services available through the Thriver marketplace. From booking team-building activities to ordering food for the office or planning a holiday party, the AI Chatbot is a one-stop solution for all workplace service needs.

"We are thrilled to introduce the Thriver AI Chatbot as a game-changing feature," said Eran Henig, CEO & CTO of Thriver. "As the first player in our industry to launch such an innovative solution, we are committed to continuously evolving and providing our clients with advanced tools to streamline their workplace service management. The AI Chatbot brings convenience and personalization, enabling exceptional employee experiences."

The AI Chatbot not only facilitates service discovery and bookings but also provides real-time support and assistance. It automates tasks, answers FAQs, and collects valuable feedback to enhance the overall employee experience.

An advantage of the Thriver AI Chatbot is its seamless integration with the existing Thriver ecosystem. It connects with features like Thriver's proprietary marketplace with thousands of workplace culture services. The AI Chatbot also integrates with Thriver's group ordering and employee feedback tools, creating a comprehensive solution for workplace service management.

Thriver remains committed to transforming how businesses manage workplace services by leveraging innovative technologies. The AI Chatbot solidifies Thriver's market leadership and dedication to delivering state-of-the-art tools and exceptional user experiences.

