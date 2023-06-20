Sabre appointed as dnata Travel Group's preferred technology partner

SOUTHLAKE, Texas, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sabre Corporation (NASDAQ: SABR) – a leading provider of software and technology that powers the global travel industry – has signed a multi-year agreement with Dubai-based dnata Travel Group, the UAE's longest serving travel provider. The partnership will see Sabre support the travel company's strategic goals as its preferred technology partner.

Sabre and the dnata Travel Group already share a long-term commitment to innovation through travel technology, and the new deal will represent an extended, broader relationship between the two companies in the Middle East. Additionally, under this agreement, the dnata Travel Group's Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) Partner Network will continue to access Sabre's portfolio of innovative technology and its intelligent platform Sabre Red 360, allowing it to harness more data, content, and offer clients more choice from more than 400 airlines, 1.6 million lodging options, and hundreds of tour operators, rail, car and cruise providers.

"With evolving customer expectations and complex market dynamics, Sabre has been our partner of choice for over 12 years," said Simon Woodford, VP Global Air Services, dnata Travel Group. "Sabre's deep understanding of the challenges and opportunities offered by the dynamic global travel eco-system enable us to identify and embrace new technology to strengthen our position, improve efficiency and respond to evolving customer expectations with personalized experiences. This partnership will lead to accelerated innovation, operational simplification and enhanced digital user experience."

For many years, Sabre has provided a broad portfolio of technology and solutions to dnata Travel Group brands in the Middle East as well as key markets in Europe. This strategic agreement builds upon that history with new initiatives that will help expand dnata's business and reinforces Sabre's role as a key distribution partner.

"We are excited to continue our successful collaboration with the dnata Travel Group," said Andy Finkelstein, senior vice president - Global Agency Sales & Delivery, Sabre Travel Solutions. "Our new agreement will see us respond together to new and evolving market conditions, including the region's specificity, new customer trends and expectations. Through this new agreement, we'll be focusing on helping dnata achieve growth and deliver enhanced traveler experiences – including tapping into opportunities offered by NDC and virtual payments."

About Sabre Corporation

Sabre Corporation is a leading software and technology company that powers the global travel industry, serving a wide range of travel companies including airlines, hoteliers, travel agencies and other suppliers. The company provides retailing, distribution and fulfilment solutions that help its customers operate more efficiently, drive revenue and offer personalized traveller experiences. Through its leading travel marketplace, Sabre connects travel suppliers with buyers from around the globe. Sabre's technology platform manages more than $260B worth of global travel spend annually. Headquartered in Southlake, Texas, USA, Sabre serves customers in more than 160 countries around the world. For more information visit www.sabre.com.

About dnata Travel Group

The dnata Travel Group represents the travel division of dnata, one of the world's largest air and travel services providers. Part of The Emirates Group, the group's history is rooted in Dubai and the growth of its pioneering travel industry, evolving to consist of more than 15 leading international travel brands with coverage across the world. The dnata Travel Group is proud to serve its global customers as a leading, award-winning travel services provider with long-standing travel expertise, a wide range of products and services, and high standards of service and safety across all of its operations. Its global businesses cover all aspects of the travel industry from local travel agencies to global travel consolidators, corporate travel, sports travel, destination management and attractions, airline representation services, and more. Find out more at www.dnata.com/travel

