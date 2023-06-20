Slurpee Day is Back with Three Ways to Get Free Slurpee® Drinks in Celebration of 7-Eleven's 96th Birthday

7-Eleven, Inc. plans to give away millions of Slurpee drinks across 7-Eleven, Speedway and Stripes stores

IRVING, Texas, June 20, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The coolest day of the year is just a sip away. Anything Flows™ this Slurpee Day and customers of 7-Eleven®, Speedway® and Stripes® stores are invited to celebrate with FREE Slurpee drinks. All customers who visit participating stores on July 11 (7-Eleven's birthday) will receive a FREE small Slurpee drink.*

The coolest day of the year is just a sip away! Slurpee Day is back with three ways to get free Slurpee® Drinks in celebration of 7-Eleven’s 96th birthday. (PRNewswire)

New this year, customers have the chance to enjoy up to three FREE Slurpee drinks starting July 1 through Slurpee Day by doing any of the following:

7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty members can get the party started early with exclusive access to an extra free small Slurpee drink from July 1 – July 10 .** 7NOW® Delivery can enjoy another FREE Slurpee drink on July 8 ***. But it doesn't stop there. In addition, customers who order viaDelivery can enjoyFREE Slurpee drink on***. And of course, anyone can get a free Slurpee drink in-stores on July 11 , 7-Eleven's birthday.

7-Eleven knows a Slurpee drink goes best with a delicious snack. So starting July 1 through Slurpee Day, loyalty members can also enjoy $1 dollar food deals on a variety of treats including fan favorites like $1 Big Bite® Hot Dog, $1 Pizza Slice, the $1STUFDCAKE (is there any other way to eat a cupcake than outside-in?!) and more. New and existing loyalty members can take advantage of both Slurpee drink and dollar deal offers by downloading the 7-Eleven and Speedy Rewards apps from the App Store, Google Play, or by visiting 7Eleven.com or Speedway.com.

"To our awesome Slurpee drink fans: you asked, and we're delivering by giving even more ways to redeem free Slurpee drinks and irresistible food deals to celebrate our 96th birthday," said Marissa Jarratt, 7-Eleven Executive Vice President and Chief Marketing & Sustainability Officer. "This Slurpee Day we're multiplying the fun by giving our customers three opportunities to enjoy their favorite frozen drink for free. As a part of our summer-long 'Anything Flows' campaign, we invite everyone to celebrate the next generation of Slurpee with us. No matter what your flow is, we have a Slurpee flavor to match, so come enjoy yours this Slurpee Day."

This year's much awaited Slurpee cup features the new Slurpee logo and vibrant, bold colors. Anything Flows in this newly-designed cup, where customers can choose from fan-favorite flavors like Cherry and Coca-Cola or limited-edition flavors like Sprite® Lymonade Legacy, Summertime Citrus, Fanta® Dragon Fruit Zero Sugar, and Hibiscus Lemonade. With the abundance of mouthwatering Slurpee flavors available in the newly redesigned Slurpee cup, Slurpee Day promises to be just as bold as it is delicious.

Anything Flows during Brainfreeze Season™ and that includes free Slurpee drinks, so grab one (or three!) and come join the party!

