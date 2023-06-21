HART HOUSE BRINGS PLANT-BASED SENSATION TO USC CAMPUS

Kevin Hart's Plant-Based QSR Welcomes Fourth Location in Less Than a Year

LOS ANGELES, June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today Hart House , the plant-based quick service restaurant founded by actor, entrepreneur and comedian Kevin Hart, opened its newest location across from the University of Southern California campus, in Downtown Los Angeles. Hot off the heels of their Hollywood opening last month at Sunset & Highland, the USC restaurant represents the fourth Los Angeles area Hart House in a year, since debuting in August 2022, joining the locations in Westchester and Monrovia.

With a commitment to making plant-based food more accessible to all, the students, faculty and residents near one of California's most iconic universities will now be able to enjoy Hart House's craveable, sustainable, and plant-forward food, including the signature burg'rs, chick'n sandwiches, nuggets, shakes, and more. The new location offers 1,310 square feet of interior space and 2,300 square feet of beautifully landscaped common area with 40 outdoor seats, lounge seating, a water feature, fire pit and table games including Giant Jenga and Cornhole.

"I am very excited that we are opening our fourth Hart House at USC," said Kevin Hart. "College students are always looking for easy and delicious meals and Hart House satisfies both of those wants. College students are the next generation of leaders and thought starters and bringing them our delicious plant-based food feels like great synergy as we all try to do a bit better for ourselves now and look to improve the world for the next generations."

Hart House once again enlisted Kai Williams of Studio 7 Design Group and Nicollete Santos to bring the signature Hart House design of fresh and vibrant colors to life, complete with the beloved Hart Icon as an LED, neon-style design moment.

"Hart House USC represents the first of what is to be many future college locations," said CEO Andy Hooper. "As Hart House is Serving Up a New Era, we are thrilled to offer this community a new way to discover and enjoy plant-based food, while we simultaneously create a sustainable environment for our employees and challenge the status quo."

Hart House is committed to helping the communities it becomes a part of, and will be donating 10% of opening day proceeds to their community partner, LA Promise Fund , a nonprofit organization dedicated to preparing Los Angeles students for success in college, career, and life.

"We are honored to be the Community Spotlight Partner for Hart House USC," said LA Promise Fund CEO/President, Veronica Melvin. "While we nourish students' minds, Hart House feeds the appetite for tasty yet affordable food from a company constantly striving to build healthier and happier neighborhoods."

Hart House USC is located at 3726 S Figueroa, Los Angeles, CA 90027, on the first floor of the Tuscany Apartments. The hours of operations are from 11am-10pm. For more information, please visit www.myharthouse.com or stay up to date on their Instagram @myharthouse.

About Hart House

Hart House, one of Los Angeles' most sought-after restaurants, is a plant–based quick service restaurant serving craveable, sustainable, and plant-forward food with the mission to be "plant-based for the people''. The menu features plant-based burg'rs, chick'n sandwiches, salads, nuggets, fries, tots and milkshakes, including gluten-free options. Founded by Kevin Hart and a team of passionate partners, Hart House is committed to the future of food by disrupting the quick-service industry with an affordable and flavorful alternative. All items are 100% plant-based with no cholesterol, antibiotics, hormones, artificial colors, preservatives, high-fructose corn syrup, or trans fats. For more information, visit myharthouse.com or follow @MyHartHouse on your favorite social site for more.

