Philips Norelco Unveils Team OneBlade 2023, featuring top professional basketball prospects Gradey Dick, Keyonte George and Jarace Walker

The trio trusts new Philips Norelco OneBlade 360 to bring versatility to their grooming routines

STAMFORD, Conn., June 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Philips, a global leader in health technology, today introduces the second annual class of Philips Norelco Team OneBlade. The new collective of rising professional basketball prospects will prepare for draft night and the next chapter in their athletic careers with the new Philips Norelco OneBlade 360, a hybrid electric shaver and trimmer that can trim, edge and shave any length of hair. Team OneBlade welcomes an all-star trio of talent: Gradey Dick, Keyonte George and Jarace Walker.

As these players step up to a national stage, confidence and self-expression will be critical to their performance. They feel their most confident for the big moments - and all the hard work in between - when they take good personal care; and Philips Norelco, a leading men's grooming brand, is committed to helping them look and feel their best.

"More than ever, sports, style and grooming are converging," said Rafael Viestel da Silva, Philips Grooming and Beauty Marketing Director. "Young athletes are able to take control of their careers and connect with audiences on their own terms, and we aim to encourage their self-expression and growth. By continuing the Team OneBlade legacy for the second year in a row, Philips Norelco is inspiring another class of young men to embrace grooming rituals that make them feel their best, on and off the court."

What Team OneBlade 2023 Has to Say

Gradey Dick : "I try my best to show up as my authentic self in all aspects of the sport, especially for big moments like draft night. As I'm starting my professional journey, I love how Philips Norelco OneBlade 360 gives me the flexibility to evolve my look throughout this next chapter."

Keyonte George : "Being a part of Team OneBlade has helped give me the confidence and support system to take on this pivotal moment in my life. I feel not only ready, but eager to step into the spotlight."

Jarace Walker: "I am honored to be following in the footsteps of last year's incredible Team OneBlade athletes who have made a great impact both on and off the floor. Looking and feeling my best is super important to me and I hope to inspire the same ideals in the next generation of young players."

The Pre-Game Assist: Philips Norelco OneBlade 360

Similar to the on-court versatility of the Team OneBlade players, Philips Norelco OneBlade 360 is versatile enough to trim, edge and shave any length of hair. Now, because of the new 360 degree head that moves in any direction and adapts to the shape of the face, it can do all of that more effortlessly than ever. As the latest innovation in the Philips Norelco OneBlade portfolio, the all-in-one tool brings flexibility, a fast moving cutter (200x per second), and dual-sided blade technology, for a comfortable trim, edge or shave. With Philips Norelco OneBlade 360 in their courts and kits, the Team OneBlade players will head into draft night feeling fresh, each with his best face forward.

