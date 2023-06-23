Regeneration on the Runway: TOMBOGO™ x cycora® Collaboration Makes History at Paris Fashion Week

Circular polyester makes its debut at the world's most anticipated fashion event

PARIS, June 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- In a groundbreaking moment for the fashion industry, Ambercycle, a leading circular materials innovator, proudly announces the launch of the TOMBOGO™ x cycora® collaboration at Paris Fashion Week. This monumental partnership introduces a three-piece modular collection crafted using cycora® regenerated canvas, as part of designer Tommy Bogo's S/S 2024 ready-to-wear collection titled "The Future is Bright". It marks the first-ever garments to grace the runway at Paris Fashion Week that incorporate circular polyester. The collaboration showcases the exceptional potential of innovative circular materials in meeting the artistic and technical demands of high-fashion creations.

The Future Is Bright: A modular jumpsuit, top and shorts crafted using cycora® regenerated polyester walk the Paris Fashion Week runway (PRNewswire)

"Partnering with Tommy to bring his vision to life is a really exciting opportunity for us. Forward-thinking designers are essential to our circular ecosystem, enabling us to lead the path towards a future where style and circularity seamlessly coexist," said Shay Sethi, co-founder and CEO at Ambercycle.

For designers seeking sustainable alternatives, cycora® regenerated polyester offers an exceptional choice that not only upholds high-quality standards but also demonstrates a deep commitment to environmental sustainability. By minimizing raw material extraction from the earth, reducing greenhouse gas emissions and diverting materials away from landfills, cycora® material provides designers worldwide with an environmentally responsible material option.

Said designer Tommy Bogo, "Using cycora® fabric was a surprisingly seamless experience – lacking the complexities and constraints you sometimes associate with sustainable fabrics. As a designer who cares about fashion's impact on the world, I find it refreshing to work with a fabric that effortlessly fits into our design and production process, while also being better for the environment."

Research shows that approximately 80% of a product's environmental impact is determined during the design phase. The TOMBOGO x cycora® collaboration showcases a new standard of how designers can seamlessly integrate circularity into their creative process. By making sustainable material choices and designing multi-functional garments, designers empower customers to maximize the value derived from each piece.

This collaboration serves as an extension of Ambercycle's vision for the fashion industry, where circular materials become the foundation of all garments, from performance to high-fashion creations.

About Ambercycle

Ambercycle is the ecosystem for circular textiles. Established in 2015, this Los Angeles based company is revolutionizing the fashion industry with its award-winning molecular regeneration technology. cycora® regenerated polyester is the company's first premium material solution made from end-of-life textiles. Driven by the vision to improve humanity's relationship with materials, Ambercycle is minimizing the impact of raw material extraction on our environment and paving the way to decarbonize fashion.

About TOMBOGO

TOMBOGO™ is the ready-to-wear fashion brand helmed by 28 year-old designer Tommy Bogo. The brand's signature focus is innovative, functional, and sustainable pieces made using experimental design techniques. Since the brand's formal start in 2020, TOMBOGO's products have expanded into intricate and technical apparel and goods with a range of multifunctional trousers, hoodies, t-shirts, hats, sunglasses, and bags.

With a commitment to sustainability, community, and thinking outside of the box, TOMBOGO's products are designed with the intention to spur dialogue about function, form, and the environment, and to inspire the next generation of artists and creatives.

TOMBOGO™ has shown at New York Fashion Week as part of IMG's NYFW: The Shows & CFDA's official fashion week program for four seasons now, and has amassed a following amongst celebrities including J. Balvin, Kid Cudi, Kehlani, Lizzo, and Angus Cloud as well as Bad Bunny – who has commissioned custom pieces for red carpet appearances & performances. The brand has also been featured in top publications including Esquire, Los Angeles Times, GQ, Complex, Highsnobiety, Hypebeast, New York Magazine's The Cut, and more.

