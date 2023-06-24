DDB named Network of the Year at the 2023 Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity

DDB Worldwide's holding company Omnicom also named Creative Company of the Year

NEW YORK, June 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity has named DDB Worldwide Network of the Year for 2023. DDB takes top honors after moving up two spots in the ranking, compared to 2022 and up five spots from 2021. In total, 19 offices contributed to winning a total of 89 trophies, the most of any agency network in the world, including 1 Grand Prix, 1 Titanium, 12 Gold, 25 Silver, and 50 Bronze Lions.

adam&eveDDB's suicide prevention campaign for CALM x ITV titled, "The Last Photo," won the prestigious Grand Prix in Film and was the most awarded campaign of the festival with a grand total of 11 Lions.

Marty O'Halloran, Global Chief Executive Officer, DDB Worldwide said, "You don't get to number one in the world creatively at Cannes Lion Film Festival without tenacity, creative firepower, and fierce determination from an incredibly talented group of people. To say I am proud of the DDB network and every single leader, agency team and external partner who contributed to helping us achieve Network of the Year, is an understatement."

Ari Weiss, Global Chief Creative Officer, DDB Worldwide said, "I believe Bill Bernbach is smiling down on us today. Not only because we won Cannes Network of the Year, but also how we won it. With a group of incredibly talented people from around the world that wake up every day to prove creativity has the power to move any business forward. The business results have already spoken for themselves. Now creativity gets to take center stage and take credit for those wonderful results."

The network's EMEA region took home Regional Network of the Year for EMEA and adam&eveDDB UK Agency of the Year.

DDB Worldwide's performance at Cannes this year was a key factor in holding company Omnicom winning Cannes 2023 most Creative Company of the Year.

This win for DDB comes on the heels of a historic awards season for the global network. In May, DDB Worldwide was named both Network of the Year and Agency of the Year at the D&AD Awards while DDB Latina was recognized as Top Agency Network at La Crema. At Effie U.S., DDB was named Top Agency Network for the second consecutive year.

The 70th annual Cannes Lions International Festival of Creativity represents the definitive benchmark for creativity that drives progress, globally. Held annually in Cannes, France, the Festival is home to the world's most prestigious advertising awards. Celebrating creativity, effectiveness and innovation within the global advertising, marketing and communication industries.

ABOUT DDB WORLDWIDE

DDB Worldwide ( www.ddb.com ) is one of the world's largest and most influential advertising and marketing networks which includes DDB branded agencies, along with adam&eveDDB (London, Berlin, New York), DM9 and Africa (both in Brazil), alma (Miami), Mango, Track and Rodgers Townsend. DDB has been named D&AD Agency Network of the Year for three consecutive years 2023, 2022, 2021, and adam&eveDDB has been named D&AD Agency of the Year 2023. In addition, DDB was awarded Effies US Agency of the Year 2022 and 2023, Asia Pacific Network of the Year 2022 Spikes Asia, #3 Global Network of the Year in 2022 and #1 Global Network of the Year in 2023 by the Cannes International Festival of Creativity, Network of the Year ADC in 2021, Network of the Year El Ojo 2021 and 2022, as well as numerous accolades from the industry's leading advertising publications and awards shows. WARC has listed DDB as one of the Top 3 Global Networks for 12 of the last 15 years. The network's clients include Molson Coors, Volkswagen, McDonald's, Unilever, Mars, Peloton, JetBlue, Adidas, Lucozade, CALM, PlayStation, Marmite, Waitrose & Partners, and the U.S. Army, among others. Founded in 1949, DDB is part of the Omnicom Group (NYSE: OMC) and consists of approximately 10,000 employees across over 140 offices in over 60 countries, with its flagship office in New York, NY.

ABOUT OMNICOM

Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE – OMC) is a leading global marketing and corporate communications company. Omnicom's branded networks and numerous specialty firms provide advertising, strategic media planning and buying, digital and interactive marketing, direct and promotional marketing, public relations and other specialty communications services to over 5,000 clients in more than 70 countries.

CONTACT

Donna Tobin, Global Chief Marketing & Communications Officer, DDB Worldwide

press@ddb.com

View original content:

SOURCE DDB Worldwide