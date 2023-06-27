ACE PICKLEBALL CLUB, STATE-OF-THE-ART PICKLEBALL FRANCHISE COMPANY, EXPANDS WITH 32 NEW LOCATIONS ACROSS THE US

ACE PICKLEBALL CLUB, STATE-OF-THE-ART PICKLEBALL FRANCHISE COMPANY, EXPANDS WITH 32 NEW LOCATIONS ACROSS THE US

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Ace Pickleball Club , operator of state-of-the-art indoor pickleball facilities, has just announced further expansion plans with 30+ franchises sold throughout the United States including Arizona, California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, New York and Pennsylvania.

(PRNewswire)

The brand, which launched franchising in February 2023, serves to grow the sport of pickleball by inspiring new players and providing enthusiasts of all skill levels access to a welcoming community, optimal playing conditions and expert instruction. Pickleball has experienced unprecedented growth in the last few years, with 36.5 million people reported as having played the sport in 2022. All signs point to the industry only further heating up in the coming years.

Founder and CEO Jay Diederich and Co-Founder and President Joe Sexton of Ace Pickleball Club, leaders in the franchise industry, saw a void in the space and rapidly growing demand for high quality indoor facilities that provide year-round access to players of all ages and skill levels across the country.

Ace Pickleball Club will make pickleball accessible to all through its streamlined membership pricing model – readily available premium courts, and numerous opportunities to learn, compete and socialize. Ace Pickleball Club will host an active schedule of clinics, leagues, camps and tournaments.

The newly announced Ace Pickleball Club locations will be in:

Albany, NY

Chicago, IL

Denver, CO

Fort Wayne, IN

Harrisburg, PA

Jacksonville, FL (as well as Southwest Florida)

Orange County, CA

Phoenix, AZ

"Our goal with Ace Pickleball Club is to provide inviting state-of-the-art facilities year round. From pros to first-timers, everyone gets access to the best courts," says Jay Diederich, Founder and CEO of Ace Pickleball Club's parent company. "We're thrilled to play a role in professionalizing the sport and making it more accessible than ever to people across the country."

All Ace Pickleball Clubs will offer an inviting and welcoming atmosphere, unlimited open play, unlimited court reservations, a straightforward membership model, opportunities to receive expert instruction, organized events, professional grade cushioned courts, premium sound and lighting, glow-in-the-dark technology, permanent nets/lines, grab-and-go refreshments, a pro shop, and so much more, all in a climate controlled facility.

The first Ace Pickleball Club location opens in July, in Roswell, Georgia.

"We have tremendous confidence in our talented franchisees to expand Ace Pickleball Club nationwide," says Co-Founder and President, Joe Sexton. "We're beyond excited to open our doors to these communities, and many more to come. Increasing access to the sport of pickleball is our mission."

Ace Pickleball Club anticipates opening a minimum of 5 new clubs by the end of 2023 and 40+ new clubs by the end of 2024.

For more on Ace Pickleball Club, please visit: acepickleballclub.com . Follow along on Instagram at @acepickleballclub .

View original content to download multimedia:

SOURCE Ace Pickelball Club