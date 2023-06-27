The Paley Center for Media Announces the 29th Annual Paley International Council Summit: "Breaking Boundaries: How New Ideas Are Reshaping Media" on November 7-8 at The Paley Museum

NEW YORK, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The Paley Center for Media announces the dates and initial speakers for the Paley International Council Summit ("the Summit"), "Breaking Boundaries: How New Ideas Are Reshaping Media." The annual event is set to take place November 7–8 at The Paley Museum, located at 25 West 52 Street between 5th and 6th Avenues.

Now in its 29th year, this invitation-only Summit will bring together global dignitaries, chief executives, industry thought leaders, and innovative trendsetters from the world's most important media companies. The Paley International Council Summit is co-chaired by Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Chairman of The Paley Center for Media and Executive Vice Chairman and former CEO of Hearst, and Henry A. Kissinger, 56th United States Secretary of State and Founding Principal, Kissinger Associates, Inc. The event will address the ways in which new advancement and forward-thinking ideas are redesigning the ways in which we consume and engage with media on a global scale.

"I look forward to the annual Paley International Council Summit, where leaders from around the world will converge to discuss new paths in the ever-changing landscape of media and entertainment," said Paley International Council Summit co-chair Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Chairman of The Paley Center for Media and Executive Vice Chairman and former CEO of Hearst. "I am eager to see what key insights will be shared as the media landscape continues to evolve."

"I am delighted to welcome esteemed leaders from across the globe to our highly anticipated Paley International Council Summit," said Maureen J. Reidy, President and CEO of the Paley Center. "This dynamic gathering of influential leaders will ignite powerful conversations, foster invaluable connections, and shape the future of media and entertainment worldwide. We thank our sponsors Hearst, Nielsen, Verizon, and William S. Paley Foundation for making this signature event possible."

James A. Baker III , 61st U.S. Secretary of State; Partner, Baker Botts L.L.P.

Frank A. Bennack, Jr. , Executive Vice Chairman & Former CEO, Hearst; Chairman, The Paley Center for Media

Chris Cocks , CEO, Hasbro, Inc.

Cesar Conde , Chairman, NBCUniversal News Group, NBCUniversal

Timothy Michael Cardinal Dolan , Archbishop of New York

Mike Fries , CEO, Liberty Global

David Kenny , Chairman and CEO, Nielsen

Steve King , Chairman of Europe , Publicis Groupe

Ynon Kreiz , Chairman and CEO, Mattel, Inc.

Debra Lee , CEO, Leading Women Defined, Inc.

Janet Lee , SVP and CMO, Samsung Electronics America

John C. Malone , Chairman, Liberty Global

Carolyn McCall , Chief Executive Officer, ITV

Crystal McCrary , Filmmaker, Producer, Author, Entrepreneur

Jonathan Miller , CEO, Integrated Media Company

Arnaud de Puyfontaine , CEO, Vivendi

Faiza J. Saeed , Presiding Partner, Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP

Sowmyanarayan Sampath , CEO, Verizon Consumer Group, Verizon

Strauss Zelnick, Chairman and CEO, Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc.

Additional speaker announcements are forthcoming.

The schedule for the Paley International Council Summit is as follows:

Chairman's Opening Night Reception

Date: Monday, November 6, 2023

Time: 6:00pm – 8:00 pm

Location: Hearst Tower, 300 West 57 Street, NYC

Opening Day Sessions

Date: Tuesday, November 7, 2023

Time: 9:30 am – 6:00 pm

Location: The Paley Museum, 25 West 52 Street, NYC

Closing Day Sessions

Date: Wednesday, November 8, 2023

Time: 9:30 am – 1:00 pm

Location: The Paley Museum, 25 West 52 Street, NYC

For delegation registration information, please visit paleycenter.org/paleysummit.

About The Paley Center for Media

The Paley Center for Media is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization that has proudly made its home in NYC for over 45 years and operates the iconic Paley Museum. Through its respected programming, the Paley Center leads the discussion about the cultural, creative, and social significance of media, drawing upon its curatorial expertise, an international collection, and close relationships with the media community. The general public can participate in Paley programs in both New York and Los Angeles that explore and celebrate the creativity, the innovations, the talent, and the leaders who are shaping media. The public can also access the Paley Center's permanent media collection, The Paley Archive, often referred to as a national treasure, containing over 160,000 television and radio programs and advertisements. Through the global programs of its Media Council and International Council, the Paley Center also serves as a neutral setting where media professionals can engage in discussion and debate about the evolving media landscape. Previously known as The Museum of Television & Radio, the Paley Center was founded in 1975 by William S. Paley, a pioneering innovator in the industry. For more information about The Paley Center for Media, and to learn about the Paley Center's acclaimed programming, please visit paleycenter.org

About The Paley International Council

The International Council is an invitation-only community comprised of the world's prominent media, entertainment, and technology executives. The council is co-chaired by Frank A. Bennack, Jr. and Henry A. Kissinger. The council hosts the annual Paley International Council Summit to advance the exchange of ideas and to foster a sense of community. The Summit was first held in 1995 in Italy, and has been held in China, South Africa, Germany, Austria, India, Monaco, Spain, France, Turkey, Mexico, and the United Kingdom.

