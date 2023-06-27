Pharmadule Morimatsu and WuXi Biologics Reached Global Strategic Partnership

SHANGHAI, June 26, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- June 26th, 2023, Pharmadule Morimatsu and WuXi Biologics officially entered into a global strategic cooperation for the Singapore CRDMO Center project of WuXi Biologics.

As leaders in their respective fields, this strategic partnership marks an important milestone in both companies' business growth and development. Also, it's a strategic move in enabling their customers across the world. Moving forward, WuXi Biologics and Pharmadule Morimatsu will continue to explore further cooperation and seek more collaborations opportunities on a global basis.

WuXi Biologics is a leading global CRDMO company. Leveraging its comprehensive open-access platform, WuXi Biologics provides end-to-end research, development and manufacturing services for monoclonal antibodies, bispecifics, ADCs, vaccines and other biological drugs to its global clients. Since 1986, Pharmadule Morimatsu has successfully delivered more than 80 modular facilities to the pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries worldwide. In recent years, Pharmadule Morimatsu has delivered a large number of modular production modules and skids for the production of different types of advanced biological drugs to the United States, China, Morocco, Egypt, Mexico and other countries. Pharmadule Morimatsu provides the clients with "core equipment/Machinery + Value added + digitalized intelligence overall Plant Solutions and Service" ("MVP Solutions & Service"), bringing certainty to customers to achieve rapid commercial production and shorter time to market.

This strategic cooperation starts with the integrated modular plant of two important production facilities in the Singapore CRDMO Center of WuXi Biologics, and will include design, manufacturing, FAT, installation, commissioning and validation. The project will adopt a new generation of modular fabrication, and the majority of works will be built, assembled and FAT-tested in Morimatsu's workshop. The quality, schedule, cost and risk of the project will be well managed and controlled. Compared with conventional construction, this method also greatly shortens the project cycle.

Chris Chen, CEO of WuXi Biologics, commented, "Singapore is one of the most advanced pharmaceutical hubs in the world, as well as a critical part of our global biomanufacturing network. By leveraging Pharmadule Morimatsu's expertise and experience, we are confident that our Singapore CRDMO Center will contribute to our track record in establishing global sites successfully as demonstrated by our greenfield site in Ireland, further enabling global partners with premier quality services and solutions."

Mr. Weihua Tang, CEO of Morimatsu LifeSciences, commented, "WuXi Biologics is an important partner of our company, we are very delighted to cooperate with them once again. In this cooperation, Pharmadule Morimatsu will utilize a new generation of modular fabrication methods to assist WuXi Biologics in expanding production capacity, accelerating the empowerment of global pharmaceutical companies, reducing R&D costs, and benefiting patients worldwide."

About WuXi Biologics

WuXi Biologics (stock code: 2269.HK) is a leading global Contract Research, Development and Manufacturing Organization (CRDMO) offering end-to-end solutions that enable partners to discover, develop and manufacture biologics – from concept to commercialization – for the benefit of patients worldwide.

With over 12,000 skilled employees in China, the United States, Ireland, Germany and Singapore, WuXi Biologics leverages its technologies and expertise to provide customers with efficient and cost-effective biologics discovery, development and manufacturing solutions.

WuXi Biologics views Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) responsibilities as an integral component of our ethos and business strategy, and we aim to become an ESG leader in the biologics CRDMO sector. Our facilities use next-generation biomanufacturing technologies and clean-energy sources. We have also established an ESG committee led by our CEO to steer the comprehensive ESG strategy and its implementation, enhancing our commitment to sustainability.

For more information about WuXi Biologics, please visit: www.wuxibiologics.com

About Morimatsu LifeSciences

Morimatsu LifeSciences is a subsidiary of Morimatsu International Holdings Limited (Morimatsu International, stock code: 2155.HK), covering pharmaceutical, biopharmaceutic, FMCG, cosmetics, electronic chemicals and other industries, provides clients with "core equipment/Machinery + Value added + digitalized intelligence overall Plant Solutions and Service" (" MVP Solutions & Service"), mainly including Shanghai Morimatsu Pharmaceutical Equipment Engineering Co., LTD., Morimatsu (Suzhou) LifeSciences Co., LTD., Shanghai Morimatsu Biotechnology Co., LTD., and Pharmadule Morimatsu AB., Morimatsu Pharmadule (Singapore) Private Limited as well as their subsidiaries. Morimatsu LifeSciences is focusing on the research and development, manufacturing, and sales of products in related fields.

For more information about Morimatsu LifeSciences, please visit: www.morimatsu-eng.com

About Pharmadule Morimatsu

Since its establishment in 1986, Pharmadule (a member of Morimatsu Group since 2011) has delivered more than 80 production facilities in pharma and biopharma industries globally as well as completed more than 300 engineering designs and solution validations which demonstrates us as the integrated, holistic facility as well as core process equipment leading provider in the world.

For more information about Pharmadule Morimatsu, please visit: www.pharmadule.com

Forward-looking Statements

The information contained in this press release may contain certain forward-looking statements. These statements are inherently subject to considerable risk and uncertainty. When used in connection with the Company, the words "anticipate," "believe," "forecast," "expect," "intend," and other similar expressions are intended to indicate that they are forward-looking statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these predictive statements from time to time.

These forward-looking statements are based on the current views, assumptions, expectations, estimates, projections and understandings of the Company's management regarding future events at the time the statements were made. These statements are not guarantees of future developments and are subject to risks, uncertainties and other factors, some of which are beyond the Company's control and difficult to predict. Therefore, actual results may differ materially from the information contained in the forward-looking statements, subject to future changes and developments in our business, competitive environment, political, economic, legal and social conditions.

