RudderStack unveils Profiles in partnership with Snowflake, to enable companies to unlock the full potential of their customer data

RudderStack Profiles enables companies to unify first-party data from every customer touchpoint into complete profiles, build ML user features, and deliver powerful customer experiences

SAN FRANCISCO, June 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- RudderStack, the leading warehouse native customer data platform, today announced at Snowflake's annual user conference, Snowflake Summit 2023, the release of RudderStack Profiles for Snowflake customers. RudderStack Profiles enables data teams to quickly build complete customer profiles in their warehouse, generate user features, and activate them to deliver powerful customer experiences.

RudderStack is the Warehouse Native CDP (PRNewswire)

With Profiles, data teams save significant time and costs delivering a customer 360 that drives powerful experiences.

Data teams are often overwhelmed by the complexity of collecting and unifying clean, first-party data, which can take months or even years and cost millions of dollars. RudderStack Profiles solves this problem by providing tools for data teams that automate the SQL grunt work and automatically build a full customer 360 table natively in Snowflake.

With RudderStack Profiles, data teams can reduce engineering costs and reallocate their most valuable resources to focus on delivering customer data use cases, not plumbing or cleaning data. They can also improve time to value for critical projects by building on a complete view of their customer in their warehouse. Plus, they can say goodbye to inflexible black box SaaS and configure RudderStack models that generate a customer profile table in their warehouse.

Wyze, a consumer electronics company that specializes in smart home products and wireless cameras, was one of the beta customers. By leveraging RudderStack Profiles built on top of Snowflake's Data Cloud, they were able to quickly build out a full customer identity graph in their Snowflake instance, develop user features, and create a comprehensive and actionable customer 360 table. The results were realized in time measured in weeks. Their marketing team was able to ship 2-3x more campaigns using ML-scored features driving revenue growth. Additionally, their data engineering team was able to become 5-10x more productive as they were able to focus on value-added work instead of data wrangling and cleaning.

"Previously, we had an incredibly difficult time tying together the full customer journey. For example, a user would browse our products on Wyze.com, our Shopify store, and then download our mobile app. To piece all of this together, we would have to go into all of these different systems," explains Wei Zhou, Director of Data Engineering at Wyze. "With Profiles, we are now able to resolve customer identities using our first-party data, compute machine learning user features, and deliver personalized recommendations to drive revenue."

Unlike traditional Customer Data Platforms (CDP), RudderStack's Warehouse Native CDP does not persist data and is built on top of your warehouse or data lake. With the introduction of Profiles, RudderStack now has a complete platform across each step of the Data Activation Lifecycle:

Collection : RudderStack's Event Stream and Cloud Extract ETL pipelines make it easy to collect data from every website, app, or SaaS tool : RudderStack'sandpipelines make it easy to collect data from every website, app, or SaaS tool

Unification : RudderStack's : RudderStack's Profiles feature leverages our standardized schemas to significantly reduce the time it takes to build a complete view of the customer, including an identity graph and rich customer features

Activation: RudderStack's Reverse ETL pipeline delivers the Profiles and user features to downstream destinations to trigger marketing automation, drive real-time analytics, or deliver personalized experiences : RudderStack'spipeline delivers the Profiles and user features to downstream destinations to trigger marketing automation, drive real-time analytics, or deliver personalized experiences

"We are thrilled to announce the launch of Profiles, which when used with our data collection and data activation features enables companies to unlock the value of their customer data," said Soumyadeb Mitra, CEO and Founder of RudderStack. "With the introduction of this product, data teams can now benefit from the scalability and security of Snowflake's Data Cloud and the power and flexibility of RudderStack's Warehouse Native Customer Data Platform to deliver revenue growth and reduce cost."

"We are excited about the ecosystem continuing to develop around the Snowflake Data Cloud," added Tarik Dwiek, Head of Technology Alliances at Snowflake. "The RudderStack platform enables companies to collect first-party data, enrich it in the Snowflake Marketplace ecosystem, then activate it through their Reverse ETL pipeline. With Profiles, our joint customers can save months of time and significant costs in delivering the data that drives powerful customer experiences."

RudderStack and Snowflake are excited to see the success that customers have already achieved with RudderStack Profiles and look forward to helping more customers unlock the power of their customer data.

RudderStack Profiles is generally available today to Enterprise Tier customers exclusively on Snowflake. To learn more, read the blog post or schedule a demo with the RudderStack team.

About RudderStack

RudderStack is the leading warehouse native Customer Data Platform that's purpose-built for data teams. We run on top of your warehouse or data lake and do not store data, alleviating security concerns, reducing cost, and unlocking the value of your warehouse investment. Hundreds of innovative companies like Stripe, Crate and Barrel, Priceline, and Footlocker trust RudderStack to collect and send their most valuable data to the tools and teams that need it. For more information, visit rudderstack.com .

