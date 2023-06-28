Healthcare Data Breach: Stueve Siegel Hanson LLP Investigates Potential Claims Against Enzo Biochem

KANSAS CITY, Mo., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Stueve Siegel Hanson LLP, a national leader in data breach and privacy cases, is investigating potential claims against Enzo Biochem and its subsidiary, Enzo Clinical Labs, resulting from a data breach that exposed millions of individuals' sensitive personal information.

What is Enzo Biochem: Enzo Biochem is a sciences and biotechnology company that holds itself out as "a pioneer in molecular diagnostics, leading the convergence of clinical laboratories." Enzo Biochem provides treatments for cancer, metabolic, and infectious diseases as well as testing services for a variety of transmissible diseases such as COVID-19 and STDs. Enzo Biochem is headquartered in Farmingdale, New York.

What happened: On May 30, 2023, Enzo disclosed that between April 4, 2023 to April 6, 2023, an unauthorized party accessed, and in some cases exfiltrated, files contained on its systems. Nearly 2.5 million patients were potentially impacted by the breach.

What information was accessed: The stolen information includes patients' names, dates of service, clinical test information and, for roughly 600,000 people, Social Security numbers.

What can you do: If you were impacted by the breach and wish to seek a free legal consultation, you can contact Stueve Siegel Hanson . Stueve Siegel Hanson attorneys have represented data breach victims in many of the largest data breach cases in history, including cases against Equifax, T-Mobile, and Capital One. The firm's Data Breach and Privacy class action practice has received local and national recognition, including being named among Law360's Cybersecurity & Privacy Practice Groups of the Year.

