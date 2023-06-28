Home Franchise Concepts Announces New Brand President and First Chief Operating Officer

Heather Nykolaychuk Named Budget Blinds' President; Faisal Khan Promoted to Chief Operating Officer

IRVINE, Calif., June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Home Franchise Concepts, a subsidiary of JM Family Enterprises, announced today that Heather Nykolaychuk was named President of Budget Blinds, and Faisal Khan appointed Home Franchise Concepts' Chief Operating Officer, a newly created position. Nykolaychuk previously served as the President of The Tailored Closet and PremierGarage. She will be replacing Doug Phillip.

"At Home Franchise Concepts, we are fortunate to have a wealth of talent to leverage to foster and build high-performing teams that help us aggressively grow our brands and support our franchisees," said Andy Skehan, Chief Executive Officer, Home Franchise Concepts. "I'm confident that with Heather and Faisal's new leadership positions, we will realize immense value from our investments in our team and infrastructure, while creating a competitive advantage that will advance our business and people. We thank Doug for his nearly four years of service."

Nykolaychuk joined Home Franchise Concepts in 2019 as Chief Marketing Officer and then was named President of The Tailored Closet and PremierGarage in 2021. During her tenure, she worked collaboratively with franchisees to rebuild the brands' supply chain and led the formation of two distinct brands to drive greater success and differentiation for franchisees. Prior to joining Home Franchise Concepts, Nykolaychuk held key leadership roles at Tillys and Mattel, among others. Mark Libby, currently Vice President of Franchise Support at The Tailored Closet and PremierGarage, will assume Heather's responsibilities on an interim basis.

"I'm honored to have the opportunity to lead Budget Blinds for Home Franchise Concepts and collaborate with the brand's franchisees," said Heather Nykolaychuk, President of Budget Blinds. "At The Tailored Closet and PremierGarage, we built an incredibly strong team to position both brands for aggressive growth, for which I'm very proud to have been a part of. I now look forward to leveraging these experiences to help Budget Blinds also grow and expand in the immediate future."

Khan begins as Chief Operating Officer after serving as Home Franchise Concepts' Chief Information Officer. In this newly created position, Khan will work directly with all brand presidents, with the exception of Budget Blinds, AdvantaClean and Lightspeed Restoration, to rapidly grow and expand their respective businesses. He will continue to serve as Home Franchise Concepts' Chief Information Officer responsible for IT and Training. Khan joined Home Franchise Concepts in 2016 as Vice President of Information Technology and rose to CIO in 2018. Prior to Home Franchise Concepts, Khan held several senior information technology positions at MacLean Power Systems and Midland Paper, Packaging + Supplies, among others.

"Since joining Home Franchise Concepts, I made it a priority to gain an intimate understanding of our business and brands, which has fueled our talented teams to use technology to diagnose and solve our business challenges," said Faisal Khan, Chief Operating Officer, Home Franchise Concepts. "I'm looking forward to collaborating with our brand presidents to support the growth and performance of their respective businesses."

