The Best Sale of the Year Featuring Brand New Arrivals Starts July 17 and Runs Thru August 6; Nordy Club Cardmembers Can Shop Early Access Starting July 13 or Earlier Based on Their Status

SEATTLE, June 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordstrom is bringing back the happy with their highly anticipated and most popular shopping event of the year on Monday, July 17, the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale. Customers can shop brand-new arrivals from beloved brands across women's, men's, children, beauty and home on sale for a limited time until prices go back up on August 7. Whether you're shopping for yourself or for your whole family, shopping for fall fashion, back to school or for right now – it's the perfect time to shop and save. Nordy Club loyalty program cardmembers can shop Early Access beginning July 13, or earlier depending on their loyalty status. The best deals go quickly, and it's not too late to sign up for a card to shop the sale early! It's more than a sale, it's an event. Check out livestreams, store events and restaurant activations at nordstrom.com/anniversaryevents.

Say hello to the iconic Nordstrom Anniversary Sale! The best sale of the year featuring brand new arrivals starts July 17 and runs thru August 6. Nordy Club cardmembers can shop Early Access starting July 13 or earlier based on their status. Get a sneak peek at all sale merchandise starting July 3 at https://www.nordstrom.com/anniversary. (PRNewswire)

"Our annual Anniversary Sale is one of our favorite times of the year and an event our customers look forward to," said Jamie Nordstrom, Chief Stores Officer at Nordstrom Inc. "With savings on new merchandise from the world's best brands, we're offering our customers something truly special that only Nordstrom can provide. Our team is ready to welcome customers into our stores and help them feel good and look their best."

MORE THAN 60+ NEW BRANDS THIS YEAR

There are so many reasons to be excited for this year's Anniversary Sale, including new brands to the event like Dyson, Creed, Le Creuset, Birkenstock, Larroudé, Cotopaxi, Allbirds, Tommy Bahama, Lunya, Mansur Gavriel, Our Place, Parachute, Apparis, Liverpool, Rains, Loeffler Randall, Simon Miller, Soia & Kyo, and Creed among others.

GET READY TO SHOP NEW STYLES FROM YOUR FAVORITE BRANDS

The Anniversary Sale offers both buy-now, wear-now styles and the newest fall trends from top brands and customer favorites. Whether you are dressing to go back to the office, end of summer events, or heading back-to-school in the fall, the Anniversary Sale has something for everyone.

From updated suiting and fresh takes on the blazer to the new warm neutrals, you'll find great pieces for women and men from brands like Vince, Veronica Beard, Lafayette 148, Max Mara, Cinq A Sept, Free People, Reiss, Canali and Hugo Boss. Gearing up for fall, you'll find the best boots from lug soled to western styles. Expect to find modern loafers and flats from brands like Stuart Weitzman, Marc Fisher, Paul Green, Cole Haan, AGL and Dolce Vita. Fuzzy sweaters, knits and coats from Levi's, Avec Les Filles, Barbour, Madewell and Rails. For the men, you'll find cool commuter shoes from brands like Wolf & Shepherd, Ecco, Magnanni, and Converse.

The sale is the perfect time to get ready for back-to school in style with brands for kids like UGG, Mini Boden, Allbirds, Hunter, Tucker + Tate, and Treasure & Bond, as well as brands for heading back to campus, including BDG Urban Outfitters, Steve Madden, BP., Topshop, PacSun, Thread & Supply, and Vero Moda. Discover denim for everyday from AG, Mother, Good American, Frame and Rag & Bone, and the best gear from Herschel Supply Co., Dagne Dover, Beis, and Monos. Men will find everyday essentials from Peter Millar, Faherty, Vans and more.

Looking for the perfect sandal, accessory or activewear to wear right now? Schutz, Larroudé, Zella, Alo, Cult Gaia, Kate Spade New York, Longchamp, Coach, AllSaints, Outdoor Voices, Rhone, Asics, Adidas, and Nike have you covered with bright workout dresses, sneakers and everything in between. Customers will also find new summer favorites from Marine Layer, Rodd & Gunn and Paige.

Customers can stock up and save on their beauty favorites or give their home a refresh. Look for beauty bundles and exclusive sets, skin care deals and candles from brands including Valentino, Diptyque, Oribe, Living Proof, La Mer, Augustinus Bader, Sisley Paris, Nuface, Bobbi Brown, Mac, Charlotte Tilbury, Yves Saint Laurent, Clarins, Lancôme, Supergoop!, Osea, and Sunday Riley, as well as home décor updates from Dusen Dusen, UGG, Barefoot Dreams and so much more.

PREVIEW STARTS JULY 3

Starting Monday, July 3, customers can get a sneak peek at all sale merchandise at nordstrom.com/anniversary and save their favorites to a Wish List. The Wish List function makes it easier to check out when it's time to shop and shows recommended similar items if the item you saved is out of stock.

EXPERT PICKS & HOW TO SHOP

Take it from our experts, the Anniversary Sale is the best time to shop and save on your favorite items and wardrobe essentials. Read on for their tips and tricks on shopping the sale and take a look at a few of the products they're most excited for:

Rickie De Sole , Nordstrom Women's Fashion Director says, "Anniversary is a great time to stock up on a reliable assortment of wardrobe essentials. From versatile dresses that can take you from day to night, to a well-tailored pair of jeans, these wardrobe building blocks make for a seamless transition from season to season. Our Anniversary Sale is also the perfect time to scoop up some new home favorites for yourself and loved ones." To view Rickie's picks, click says, "Anniversary is a great time to stock up on a reliable assortment of wardrobe essentials. From versatile dresses that can take you from day to night, to a well-tailored pair of jeans, these wardrobe building blocks make for a seamless transition from season to season. Our Anniversary Sale is also the perfect time to scoop up some new home favorites for yourself and loved ones." To view Rickie's picks, click HERE

Autumne We st, Nordstrom Beauty Director says, "As a self-proclaimed #1 fan of all things beauty, I get most excited to shop for my favorite products during the Anniversary Sale. I love creating a Wish List using the Nordstrom app and setting up an appointment with my go-to Beauty stylist at my local store. They help me shop the items on my Wish List and recommend new items that they know I'll like. Don't forget about our Glam-Up Days and our daily beauty deals, which are limited-time sale drops" To view Autumne's picks, click says, "As a self-proclaimed #1 fan of all things beauty, I get most excited to shop for my favorite products during the Anniversary Sale. I love creating a Wish List using the Nordstrom app and setting up an appointment with my go-to Beauty stylist at my local store. They help me shop the items on my Wish List and recommend new items that they know I'll like. Don't forget about our Glam-Up Days and our daily beauty deals, which are limited-time sale drops" To view Autumne's picks, click HERE

Jian DeLeon , Nordstrom Men's Fashion Director says, " One easy way to refresh your wardrobe is by adding versatile items in a new color. Earth tones like olive green and dark brown easily pair with navy and black, and look great in easy-wearing shirts, outerwear, and trousers. Or you could dip your toe into the new color with a pair of shoes and accessories like a bag or sunglasses." To view Jian's picks, click says,One easy way to refresh your wardrobe is by adding versatile items in a new color. Earth tones like olive green and dark brown easily pair with navy and black, and look great in easy-wearing shirts, outerwear, and trousers. Or you could dip your toe into the new color with a pair of shoes and accessories like a bag or sunglasses." To view Jian's picks, click HERE

Kathy Brown , Nordstrom Stylist says "Whether customers are looking to build a capsule wardrobe or shop the latest trends, the Anniversary Sale has something for everyone. My top tips for shopping the highly anticipated sale is to build a Wish List of all the items you want to shop for and book an appointment with a stylist—we're here to help make your shopping experience seamless and fun!" To view Kathy's picks, click says "Whether customers are looking to build a capsule wardrobe or shop the latest trends, the Anniversary Sale has something for everyone. My top tips for shopping the highly anticipated sale is to build a Wish List of all the items you want to shop for and book an appointment with a stylist—we're here to help make your shopping experience seamless and fun!" To view Kathy's picks, click HERE

SHOP THE SALE YOUR WAY

Nordstrom is here to make it easy for customers to shop the Anniversary Sale on their terms – however, whenever and wherever they choose to shop. From discovery to delivery, Nordstrom is committed to staying close to customers and delivering the most convenient and connected experience through services and engaging experiences.

Free Style Help : During the sale (and year-round), customers can visit our stores to chat with a stylist or request a personalized look online for outfitting curations sent straight to your inbox. Our expert stylists are here to make you feel good and look your best. During the sale (and year-round), customers can visit our stores to chat with a stylist or request a personalized look online for outfitting curations sent straight to your inbox. Our expert stylists are here to make you feel good and look your best.

Alterations and Personalization: Onsite alterations experts who will make sure you get the perfect fit. Just stop into your nearest store or book an appointment online. Onsite alterations experts who will make sure you get the perfect fit. Just stop into your nearest store or book an appointment online.

Pick Up Your Way: Nordstrom offers customers in their top 20 markets on average 4x expanded product availability for next-day pickup of their Nordstrom Rack or Nordstrom Local. Nordstrom offers customers in their top 20 markets on average 4x expanded product availability for next-day pickup of their Nordstrom.com order at their nearest Nordstrom,or Nordstrom Local. Take a peek behind the scenes to see how Nordstrom delivers more product faster.

ANNIVERSARY SALE - IT'S AN EVENT

Join Nordstrom in-store and online for fun experiences, shopping, surprises and more. Highlights below; see our full calendar and RSVP at nordstrom.com/anniversaryevents.

Wish List Livestream: July 6 Discover what's new with Kate Bellman , our Senior Fashion Editor. You'll see what's on our Anniversary Sale Wish Lists and get inspired to build your own.

Lunchtime Livestream Shopping Events: July 13-August 3 Tune in for a series of live virtual events featuring curated products, current and upcoming trends, and essentials you can shop for during the sale. Hosted by Kate Bellman and industry experts, these events will highlight our brand-new arrivals, beauty must haves and more.

Jewelry Trunk Shows: July 11- August 6 Join us for trunk shows featuring Bony Levy and Monica Vinader. Discover colorful and distinctive jewelry pieces, and view styles you've never seen before.

NLive Beauty Livestream: July 14-August 4 Tune in to hear from beauty founders as they share expert advice, tips and tricks and talk about their beloved brands, and learn about our hottest new Nordstrom Beauty launches and exclusives.

$500 Gift Card Giveaway: July 17 In-store exclusive—enter for a chance to win, and enjoy sips, snacks and more to celebrate the first day of Public Sale.

Glam-Up Days: July 17-August 6 Join us in store and online to celebrate 21 days of exciting events, Beauty Deals, customized samples, and gifts with purchase! Book an in-store appointment with your favorite brand or attend one of our many virtual experiences. All day in every Nordstrom store.

Nordstrom Flagship Experience Sweepstakes: July 21-23 In-store exclusive—win an all-expenses paid trip for two to NYC or Seattle to enjoy every indulgence we have to offer. Enter in stores only. Restrictions apply.

Beauty Bash: July 22 Come to the store to celebrate all things beauty with special offers, free gifts with purchase, makeup tutorials, customized samples, live music and more.

Summer BBQ Basics + Dinner: July 29 At this hands-on cooking event our chefs will show you how to plan and prep the perfect barbecue menu. Tickets are $90 per person. Space is limited.

Editor's Note: Experience our Nordstrom Anniversary Sale online media kit, featuring image galleries, at press.nordstrom.com.

ABOUT NORDSTROM

At Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE: JWN), we exist to help our customers feel good and look their best. Since starting as a shoe store in 1901, how to best serve customers has been at the center of every decision we make. This heritage of service is the foundation we're building on as we provide convenience and true connection for our customers. Our digital-first platform enables us to serve customers when, where and how they want to shop – whether that's in-store at more than 350 Nordstrom, Nordstrom Local and Nordstrom Rack locations or digitally through our Nordstrom and Rack apps and websites. Through it all, we remain committed to leaving the world better than we found it.

