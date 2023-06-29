Blake Lively Announces the Launch of Betty Booze, A New line of Gourmet Sparkling Canned Cocktails

A delicious trio of alcoholic Sparkling Canned Cocktails made with real ingredients, nothing artificial.

NEW YORK, June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today the makers of Betty Buzz, the sparkling beverage brand, announced the launch of Betty Booze, a new line of gourmet low-alcohol, sparkling cocktails.

Founder Blake Lively commented, "These are the recipes I've been making for loved ones for years. But I have 4 kids now. And I'm tired. So here they are in a can. Enjoy. Responsibly…ish."

The launch of Betty Booze is part of the company's larger expansion strategy to win new audiences and occasions by challenging conventions of taste in sparkling beverage – and beyond.

"When it comes to quality, we're absolutely uncompromising. Whether it's Buzz or Booze, everything we make is real and delicious," said Andrew T. Chrisomalis, Co-Founder and Chairman of Betty B Holdings. "The early success of Betty Buzz proved people expect more from what they drink. And we're going to be the beverage company to serve it to them."

Betty Booze launches with three sparkling cocktails made from the freshest fruits, spices, herbs, and premium spirits:

Sparkling Tequila with Lime Shiso: Effervescent Tequila paired with notes of lime and shiso. Crafted with only sparkling water, premium tequila, and real juice. No artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners.

Sparkling Tequila with Oak Smoked Lemonade: Sparkling Tequila lemonade infused with warm oak, a squeeze of orange and a dash of butter extract. Yes butter, but don't tell because that's our secret ingredient that gives this drink such a special smoothness. Crafted with only sparkling water, premium tequila, and real juice. No artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners.

Sparkling Bourbon with Apple Ginger Sour Cherry: Sparkling Bourbon paired with the crisp flavors of apple, a kick of ginger and a dash of sour cherry. Crafted with only sparkling water, premium bourbon whiskey, and real juice. No artificial flavors, colors or sweeteners.

Betty Booze is available in 4-packs of 12 oz recyclable cans (4.5% ABV, 355ml), $14.99 SRP

About Betty Buzz

Recently Awarded "Best Snack," by Good Housekeeping, Betty Buzz is one of the fastest growing gourmet beverage brands. Blake Lively founded Betty Buzz with a simple idea – that what we drink should be held to the same standards as the foods we eat. Our commitment to making beverages that are real, uncomplicated and delicious means we take the time to create homemade recipes from high quality ingredients – with and without alcohol.

Betty Buzz recently expanded internationally to the UK and Canada and is also the official sponsor of the UK-based Wrexham Association Football Club (AFC).

