Celigo Hires Sue Fellows as Chief Customer Officer to Support Customer-Centric Growth

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Celigo , the leading integration platform ( iPaaS ) that serves both IT and business users, today announced the hiring of Sue Fellows as the company's Chief Customer Officer (CCO). Sue will lead the Customer Experience organization, including Professional Services, Customer Support, Customer Success, and Partner Success.

With the company's continued upward growth trajectory and a customer base that is increasingly expanding integration use cases across every department, now was the right time to bring in Ms. Fellows to help build the ideal customer journey. She will lead the effort to strategically support customers from first contact throughout their lifetime with Celigo, with a laser focus on improving overall customer outcomes.

"From Celigo's earliest days, customers have always been our first priority," said Jan Arendtsz, Founder and CEO at Celigo. "Our goal is to have every facet of the business focused on providing an exceptional experience at every point of the customer journey. As we grow, we need to be able to deliver this at scale. Sue is clearly the right person to lead us into this next phase of growth. Her proven track record in scaling customer-first organizations is critical in helping us achieve our goals."

Fellows has worked with some of the world's most customer-centric tech companies, including Adobe and Oracle as well as several burgeoning start-ups, and brings years of experience building customer-focused teams and strategies. She's spent her career in customer facing roles and has successfully built and led post-sales functions, including professional services, support, customer success, training, operations, and a PMO.

"When I think about my passion for the customer, it starts with solving their challenges. I see integration as a key way to help companies be successful and can't wait to work alongside our customers to build automation strategies that really move their business," said Fellows. "I'm impressed by the Celigo executive team's commitment to the customer journey and the customer-centric culture of the company as a whole. You don't find many SaaS companies who make it to the point where Celigo is without a strong customer base. By working more closely with those customers to drive optimal outcomes, I don't see a limit to the company's growth."

