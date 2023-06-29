Pride and Honor - Jeep® Brand Recognized for 22nd Consecutive Year as America's Most Patriotic Brand; Renews Long-standing Partnership With USO

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ --

The Jeep® brand renews its partnership with the USO (United Service Organizations, Inc.). Pictured (left to right) are Christian Meunier (Jeep brand CEO), Derek Jeter, Admiral Alan Reyes (USO Chief Operating Officer) and Jim Morrison (senior vice president, Jeep brand North America) at the Stellantis Dealer Announcement Meeting in Las Vegas in March 2023. (Credit: the Jeep brand) (PRNewswire)

Jeep® brand retains the No. 1 spot as America's most patriotic brand in annual Brand Keys survey

Jeep brand and USO (United Service Organizations, Inc.) renew partnership, marking 15 years together in support of the country's armed forces and their families

As another means of support, the brand also offers a Military Incentive Program

Jeep brand is donating a portion of the proceeds to military charities with every Freedom Edition sold

American flags are prominently positioned on doors of the new Jeep Grand Cherokee, Wrangler and Gladiator Freedom special editions as a tribute to the Americans who design, engineer, build and drive the vehicles

Legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of Zero Emission Freedom. All Jeep brand SUVs will offer an electrified variant by 2025

The Jeep® brand, celebrating more than eight decades of freedom, adventure, passion and authenticity, has again been named as America's most patriotic brand. For the 22nd year in a row, the Jeep brand is America's most patriotic*, according to Brand Keys Most Patriotic Brands survey. Consumers who were surveyed assessed brands that best embody the value of patriotism in 2023.

The Jeep brand and the USO also announced as part of its Fourth of July celebrations that their enduring partnership, marking 15 years, has been renewed.

"Over the years, through many campaigns, sponsorships, events and in-kind donations of vehicles and other support, our partnership with the USO mission has helped make it possible to keep service members connected to family, home and country," said Jim Morrison, senior vice president, Jeep brand North America. "And to celebrate July 4th, we wanted to do something extra for our military members by increasing the brand's military discount for 10 days, from July 1 through July 10, to $2,000.

"The Jeep brand's origins date back to 1941 with the birth of an iconic 4x4-capable vehicle that was requested specifically by the U.S. Army. Since that time, the Jeep brand has become synonymous around the world for outdoor adventure and freedom. Being recognized as America's most patriotic brand for the past 22 years is a testament to our passionate Jeep community and to all those who protect America's independence," Morrison said.

"It is through generous partners, such as the Jeep brand, that the USO can go where no other nonprofits can go to support and keep the members of our nation's military connected to everything that gives meaning to their service," said USO Chief Operating Officer Alan Reyes.

To determine the 2022 rankings, Brand Keys surveyed more than 5,800 consumers, 16 to 65 years of age, balanced for gender and political affiliation, assessed 1,172 brands in 131 B2C and B2B categories, using Brand Keys emotional engagement measures. The assessments evaluate brand resonance for the single value of patriotism, and the Jeep brand was identified as the best for meeting today's patriotism challenges.

"It's fantastic when a brand such as Jeep stands for something important and meaningful to consumers," noted Robert Passikoff, president of Brand Keys. "Patriotism is one of the most powerful values around, crossing political, social and ethnic lines. It resonates 365 days a year. When it comes to engaging consumers, it provides an authentic and believable foundation. Patriotism provides an extraordinarily strong strategic advantage. Consumers know it. Consumers feel it. More importantly, they act on it! Jeep brand has been the Most Patriotic Brand in America for 22 years in a row, the kind of emotional connection few brands ever attain. We congratulate them!"

Through the Jeep brand's Military Incentive Program, select military personnel are eligible for military bonus cash to use toward select 2023 vehicles. Active, active reserve, retired military, retired military reserve, 100% disabled veteran and honorably discharged veterans, within 12 months of discharge date, are eligible under the program. The offer applies to purchases and leases on a range of 2023 Jeep brand vehicles.

As a tribute to U.S. military members, the Jeep brand also offers a military-themed, special limited-edition Freedom package for the 2023 Gladiator and Wrangler, featuring military-themed exterior and interior design cues. The 2023 Jeep Freedom Edition (limited quantities) pays tribute to those who serve in the U.S. military. With unique military-themed decals and badges and impressive features for the road and trail, it honors the perseverance of brave service members. The Jeep brand will make a $250 donation to military charities with every Freedom edition sold. "Since 1941" is a badge of honor proudly displayed on all Jeep brand vehicles, recognizing the Jeep brand's long-standing military heritage and legendary 4x4 capability leadership for more than 80 years.

Another reward for being a Jeep 4x4 owner is the Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, which is filled with benefits and exclusive benefits to deliver Jeep vehicle owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support.

The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles, including Jeep Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, three-row Grand Cherokee L, Grand Cherokee 4xe, Renegade, Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe, as well as the premium extension of the Jeep brand with the all-new Wagoneer and Grand Wagoneer.

Fans can visit the Jeep Store by Amazon for Jeep merchandise.

*Based on Brand Keys 2003-2024 Most Patriotic Brands Survey

USO

The USO strengthens America's military service members by keeping them connected to family, home, and country, throughout their service to the nation. At hundreds of locations worldwide, we are united in our commitment to connect our service members and their families through countless acts of caring, comfort, and support. The USO is a private nonprofit organization, not a government agency. Our programs, services and entertainment tours are made possible by the American people, the support of our corporate partners, and the dedication of our volunteers and staff. To join us in this important mission and learn more about the USO, please visit USO.org or follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

Jeep Brand

Built on more than 80 years of legendary heritage, Jeep is the authentic SUV brand that brings capability, craftsmanship and versatility to people who seek extraordinary journeys. The Jeep brand delivers an open invitation to live life to the fullest by offering a broad portfolio of vehicles that continues to provide owners with a sense of safety and security to handle any journey with confidence. The Jeep vehicle range consists of the Cherokee, Compass, Gladiator, Grand Cherokee, new three-row Grand Cherokee L, Grand Cherokee 4xe, Renegade and Wrangler and Wrangler 4xe. Jeep Wave, a premium owner loyalty and customer care program that is available to the entire Jeep 4x4 lineup, is filled with benefits and exclusive perks to deliver Jeep brand owners the utmost care and dedicated 24/7 support. The legendary Jeep brand's off-road capability is enhanced by a global electrification initiative that is transforming 4xe into new 4x4 in pursuit of the brand's vision of accomplishing Zero Emission Freedom. All Jeep brand vehicles will offer an electrified variant by 2025.

