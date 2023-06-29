Virtusa's win of the U.S. Partner of the Year Award for Azure Modernizing Applications highlights its ongoing commitment to empowering businesses with modernized applications and driving the momentum of digital transformation.

Virtusa Wins the U.S. Partner of the Year Award for Azure Modernizing Applications Virtusa's win of the U.S. Partner of the Year Award for Azure Modernizing Applications highlights its ongoing commitment to empowering businesses with modernized applications and driving the momentum of digital transformation.

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass., June 29, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtusa Corporation, a global provider of digital strategy, digital engineering, and information technology (IT) services and solutions, is thrilled to announce its prestigious recognition as the U.S. Partner of the Year for Azure Modernizing Applications. This remarkable achievement highlights Virtusa's exceptional expertise and success in delivering innovative solutions and services on the Microsoft Azure platform.

The U.S. Partner of the Year Award is a testament to Virtusa's unwavering commitment to excellence, customer satisfaction, and technological innovation. Among hundreds of partner nominations, Virtusa's exceptional performance and outstanding contributions in modernizing applications on the Azure cloud platform stood out as industry leading.

Being a MSUS Partner of the Year award winner for the second consecutive year is a remarkable feat and a testament to Virtusa's continuous dedication to pushing the boundaries of digital transformation. The recognition further reinforces Virtusa's position as a trusted partner in helping businesses leverage the power of Azure to modernize their applications, enhance operational efficiency, and drive sustainable growth.

"We are honored to be recognized as the U.S. Partner of the Year for Azure Modernizing Applications," expressed said Rajesh Khanna, Senior Vice President Business Development, Virtusa, "This prestigious award is a testament to our deep expertise in cloud transformation and our ability to help organizations unlock the full potential of Azure. It reflects the hard work, dedication, and collaboration of our team, as well as the trust and support of our clients. We remain committed to driving digital innovation and delivering transformative solutions that empower businesses to thrive in today's rapidly evolving technology landscape. This award inspires us to push boundaries and continue our mission of enabling our clients' success through the power of Azure and modern application development."

Virtusa extends its gratitude to Microsoft for recognizing its exceptional contributions and to its dedicated team of professionals whose relentless efforts have made this achievement possible. Virtusa remains committed to driving digital transformation, enabling businesses to thrive in the age of cloud and innovation.

"We would like to extend our congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!" said Nina Harding, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft US Global Partner Solutions. "The winners and finalists of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards have demonstrated the best of what's possible with the Microsoft Cloud by providing innovative new solutions and services that positively impact customers and enable digital transformation."

About Microsoft Inspire

Microsoft Inspire is the company's largest partner event of the year. This conference brings together partners from around the world, industry leaders and Microsoft experts to discuss Microsoft cloud innovation, opportunities for partner growth and profitability, and ways to create and strengthen connections.

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company's global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 18-19 this year. Additional details on the 2023 awards are available on the US Partner Community Blog here: US Partner Community Blog.

About Virtusa

Virtusa Corporation is a global provider of digital engineering and technology services and solutions for Forbes Global 2000 companies in the financial services, healthcare, communications, media, entertainment, travel, manufacturing, and technology industries worldwide. At Virtusa, digital engineering is at the heart of everything we do. We are 35,000 builders, makers, and doers that partner with customers to reimagine enterprises and creatively build solutions to the most pressing business challenges that move them to the forefront of their industries.

Virtusa's unique "Engineering First" approach means never presenting an idea we can't execute. With deep industry expertise and empowered agile teams made up of world-class talent, we think about execution early in the process, because the earlier you think about execution the earlier an idea can have an impact. Solving from the inside out enables businesses to respond swiftly to changing needs with improved quality, lower costs, and lasting results.

Virtusa is a registered trademark of Virtusa Corporation. All other company and brand names may be trademarks or service marks of their respective holders. Discover more at: Virtusa's Newsroom and follow us on Twitter at @VirtusaCorp.

