SPECTRUM PARTNERS WITH OVATION TV TO SUPPORT PARK PLAYHOUSE/PLAYHOUSE STAGE COMPANY WITH $10,000 STAND FOR THE ARTS AWARD

COHOES, N.Y., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- At Park Playhouse/Playhouse Stage Company's 35th anniversary gala, Spectrum presented a $10,000 award as part of the Stand for the Arts Awards initiative in partnership with Ovation TV. The initiative aims to recognize local arts, cultural, and educational organizations in the community. Since its inception in 2017, Ovation TV and Spectrum have awarded a total of $600,000 in 60 awards, providing support towards arts education.

"Our partnership with Ovation TV will enable these organizations to continue to serve as vital arts and cultural resources in their communities – which complements our focus on investing in and strengthening the towns and cities we serve," said Adam Falk, Senior Vice President, State Government Affairs for Charter Communications, Inc., which operates the Spectrum brand of Internet, TV, Mobile and Voice services. "We congratulate this year's Stand For The Arts honoree Park Playhouse/Playhouse Stage Company for its commitment to supporting the Capital Region artists and expanding access to high-quality arts education, exhibits, concerts and performances."

Park Playhouse/Playhouse Stage Company will use its 2022-2023 Stand For The Arts funding to support the agency's mission of providing the highest quality arts education programs to everyone in the Capital Region of New York. Playhouse Stage Company produces free theatre in an outdoor setting at Park Playhouse, mounting high quality, affordable productions at the historic Cohoes Music Hall.

"Making the arts accessible to all Capital Region residents and guests, without exception, is at the heart of what Playhouse Stage Company does. Our free, outdoor productions at Albany's Park Playhouse allow tens of thousands of guests to enjoy a live performing arts event each summer, bringing our diverse community together to experience the magic of theatre. Our organization is thrilled and humbled to be recognized for our accessible programming with The Stand for the Arts Award this season," said Owen Smith, Producing Artistic Director, Playhouse Stage Company. "Ovation TV and Spectrum bring the arts into people's homes every day through their televised programming, and it is an honor to receive this award from organizations that share our goal of connecting all Americans to the performing arts without exclusion."

"Park Playhouse has helped make the arts accessible to each of our residents in Albany's crown jewel, Washington Park, for the last 35 years," said Albany Mayor Kathy Sheehan. "This award of $10,000 from Ovation TV and Spectrum will help support these efforts and help ensure Park Playhouse can continue to enrich the lives of the thousands of visitors for years to come."

Park Playhouse/Playhouse Stage Company is one of 10 organizations receiving support in Spectrum markets across the country. Select arts organizations are awarded $10,000 Stand For The Arts contributions based on the following criteria: support of creatives and artists via community-driven programming; as advocates for equity and access to the arts; and for providing accessible spaces for creative expression.

"As a longtime supporter of the arts and arts education, I'm proud to celebrate this award from a partnership that continues to deliver critical support for the arts across our communities," said Congressman Paul Tonko. "Access to the performing arts helps build self-confidence and communication skills, and I'm thrilled that this donation will allow Park Playhouse to continue its mission of making the arts accessible to all who visit and call our Capital Region home. My thanks to Spectrum and Ovation TV for their commitment to the arts and to families across our region."

"Free Park Playhouse musicals in Washington Park and shows at the historic Cohoes Musical Hall are fun, must-see summertime activities, whether you live in Albany County or if you're just visiting. Beyond that, the Playhouse Stage Company is a tremendous contributor to the culture and vibrancy of the Capital Region, and has been for the last 35 years," said Albany County Executive Daniel P. McCoy. "I want to thank Spectrum and Ovation TV for this generous contribution to this organization that will allow them to continue providing quality arts education programs to our community."

"We are pleased to continue our work with Spectrum as we enter a sixth year of our Stand For The Arts initiative partnership," stated Sol Doten, Senior Vice President, Content Distribution and Partner Marketing for Ovation TV. "It remains our priority to champion community-driven arts organizations as they support artists and creatives on a local level."

More information about Stand For The Arts and the Stand For The Arts Awards is available at: www.standforthearts.com .

