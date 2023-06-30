Thousands Gathered at McCormick Place for MathCON

SCHAUMBURG, Ill., June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Over 26,000 participants across the United States & Canada participated in MathCON, an annual prestigious academic competition. This year was our 15th-year annual MathCON Finals Competition, and we selected 628 top mathletes to compete in person at McCormick Place, the largest Convention Center in North America. Students took the initial online exam earlier this year to qualify for the MathCON Finals, held on May 13, 2023. The day-long event brought together elementary, middle, and high school students to compete for the title of National Champion!

"MathCON is our way of inspiring the future leaders in science, technology, math, and engineering by engaging students at a young age, making STEM fun, and demonstrating its real-world applications," said Nik Hallberg, Program Director of MathCON. "The competition allows us to reach students from all over the nation and help them establish, improve, and maintain skills that can lead to many possibilities throughout their educational careers and beyond."

MathCON was created in 2008 as a Midwest competition with just 125 participants and has since grown to a national event. The competition has reached over 2,500 schools and roughly 300,000 students over the years and plans to keep reaching more students. MathCON's goal is to engage students in STEM outside of the classroom and encourage more students to enter the STEM fields, which are currently some of the fastest-growing industries in the United States.

We are very thankful to our participants, attendees, staff, and volunteers who made this event a success. A special thanks go out to our sponsors, Global Town School and WuKong Education (Platinum-Level) for sponsoring MathCON Finals Competition. WuKong Education's generous gift to MathCON 2023 helped support the organization's continued commitment to fostering education equity and excellence. WuKong is headquartered in Silicon Valley and takes great pride in being the premier online education provider for students 3 to 18 years old. Since 2016, WuKong Education has been the first choice for families who want to provide their children with language and mathematics skills for future success in the 21st century.

This year, we had the largest turnout in MathCON Finals Competition history with close to 3,000 kids and adults who enjoyed several math-themed games, including a Rubik's Cube Contest and Game 24. Guests also enjoyed a performance of "Edutainment" by world-class performing arts and comedy duo, the UpGuys. There was a live awards ceremony to honor the amazing students. Congratulations to all the students who made it to the finals competition and all award recipients. Kudos to Chicago-based school, Whitney M. Young Magnet High School took home the First Place Award as "Most Outstanding Middle School".

Next year, MathCON hopes to continue drawing students nationwide and continue its goal of challenging students academically and promoting high-quality STEM education.

