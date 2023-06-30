VIKING NAMED #1 RIVER AND OCEAN LINE IN LUXURY TRAVEL ADVISOR'S 2023 AWARDS OF EXCELLENCE

Viking Only Line to Win Best in Both River and Ocean Categories for Four Years

LOS ANGELES, June 30, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Luxury Travel Advisor has named Viking® (www.viking.com) the "Best Luxury River Cruise Company" and "Best Cruise Line for Luxury Ocean Cruises" in the publication's 2023 Awards of Excellence. Viking is the first and only line to be named best in both the river and ocean categories for four years. The announcement also marks the eighth time Viking has been voted "Best Luxury River Cruise Company" during the annual awards.

Luxury Travel Advisor, a prestigious travel publication, annually selects companies and individuals considered elite suppliers in the luxury travel industry as honorees through an exclusive voting opportunity by the publication's advisory board. The list of nominees represents a range of categories including hotels, resorts, individuals, cruise lines and professional services that exceed expectations in delivering memorable experiences, a symbol of the luxury travel industry; the full results can be found at https://www.luxurytraveladvisor.com/your-business/luxury-travel-advisor-announces-2023-awards-excellence-winners.

"Thank you to Luxury Travel Advisor for this honor. We are proud to be recognized once again as the best in river and ocean voyages," said Torstein Hagen, Chairman of Viking. "At Viking, we are dedicated to exploring the world in comfort, and we are very pleased that this mission continues to resonate with our guests—as well as with experts in the luxury travel industry."

The announcement follows Viking's continued celebration of its 25th anniversary and its most successful single month of bookings in January 2023, following recent years of strong growth. Since 2020, Viking has welcomed 17 new ships to its fleet—including eight new award-winning Viking Longships on the rivers of Europe; new vessels on the Mekong, Nile and Mississippi rivers; four new, identical ocean ships; and two Polar Class expedition vessels. Viking has also received other new accolades recently, including being voted "Best Cruise Line" by Food & Wine readers in the publication's inaugural Global Tastemakers Awards, named one of the best for relaxation in the 2023 Men's Health Travel Awards, and "Best River Cruise line" by Women's Health in its inaugural Healthy Travel Awards. Viking also dominated Cruise Critic's 2023 Cruisers' Choice Awards, receiving top honors in six categories including "Best Overall Line," "Best River Line," and "Best Dining" for its ocean and expedition voyages.

About Viking

Viking was founded in 1997 and provides destination-focused journeys on rivers, oceans and lakes around the world. Designed for experienced travelers with interests in science, history, culture and cuisine, Chairman Torstein Hagen often says Viking offers experiences for The Thinking Person™. Viking has more than 250 awards to its name, including being the first cruise line to ever be named both the #1 Ocean Line and the #1 River Line in a single year in Travel + Leisure's 2022 "World's Best" Awards. Viking has also been rated the #1 River Line and #1 Ocean Line by Condé Nast Traveler in the publication's 2022 and 2021 Readers' Choice Awards. For additional information, contact Viking at 1-800-2-VIKING (1-800-284-5464) or visit www.viking.com. For Viking's award-winning enrichment channel, visit www.viking.tv.

