Hyundai Announces 2024 Model Year Changes

Models included in this guide are:

2024 Kona (ICE, Electric) – All-new Model

2024 Santa Fe – All-new Model

2024 Elantra (ICE, Hybrid, N Line, N) – Refreshed Model

2024 Sonata (ICE, Hybrid, N Line) – Refreshed Model

2024 Venue – Carry-over Model

2024 Tucson (ICE, HEV, PHEV) – Carry-over Model, N Line Applies HEV powertrain + AWD

2024 Palisade – Carry-over Model, Calligraphy "Night" Edition Added

2024 Santa Cruz – Carry-over Model, XRT Trim Added

2024 Nexo – Carry-over Model

2024 IONIQ 5 – Carry-over Model, new safety and convenience features added

2024 IONIQ 6 – Carry-over Model

