Waters Corporation Schedules Second Quarter 2023 Earnings Conference Call

MILFORD, Mass., July 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT) will hold its Q2 2023 financial results conference call live on Wednesday, August 2nd, 2023, at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time. A live webcast of the presentation will be available on Waters' Investor Relations website at https://ir.waters.com . A replay of the webcast will also be available until at least August 16th, 2023, at midnight Eastern Time.

About Waters Corporation

Waters Corporation (NYSE:WAT), a global leader in analytical instruments and software, has pioneered chromatography, mass spectrometry, and thermal analysis innovations serving the life, materials, and food sciences for more than 60 years. With more than 8,200 employees worldwide, Waters operates directly in more than 35 countries, including 14 manufacturing facilities, and with products available in more than 100 countries.

Caspar Tudor, Head of Investor Relations

investor_relations@waters.com

View original content:

SOURCE Waters Corporation