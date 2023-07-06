Kin + Carta recognized as the winner of 2023 Microsoft US Partner of the Year

CHICAGO, July 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Kin + Carta today announced it has won the Sustainability Changemaker 2023 Microsoft US Partner of the Year Award. The company was honored among a field of top Microsoft partners for demonstrating excellence in innovation and implementation of customer solutions based on Microsoft technology.

Daniel Telling, Kin + Carta's Executive Managing Director of Partnerships, comments: "For the second year running, we at Kin + Carta are thrilled to be acknowledged by Microsoft for our efforts in the sustainability space. Recognition as the Sustainability Changemaker 2023 Microsoft US Partner of the Year acknowledges our continued commitment - as a certified B Corp - in providing our customers with leadership and game-changing sustainability solutions built on Microsoft technology. The key to our success is our partnership and close collaboration with Microsoft."

The Microsoft US Partner of the Year Awards recognize Microsoft partners that have developed and delivered outstanding Microsoft-based applications, services and devices during the past year. Awards were classified in various categories, with honorees chosen from a set of more than 800 submitted nominations; Kin + Carta was recognized for providing outstanding solutions and services in Sustainability.

The Sustainability Changemaker POTYA recognizes a partner organization that excels at providing innovative and unique services or solutions based on Microsoft technologies that help customers solve challenges of sustainable digital transformation.

"We would like to extend our congratulations to the winners and finalists of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards!" said Nina Harding, Corporate Vice President, Microsoft US Global Partner Solutions. "The winners and finalists of the 2023 Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards have demonstrated the best of what's possible with the Microsoft Cloud by providing innovative new solutions and services that positively impact customers and enable digital transformation."

The Microsoft Partner of the Year Awards are announced annually prior to the company's global partner conference, Microsoft Inspire, which will take place on July 18-19 this year. Additional details on the 2023 awards are available on the US Partner Community Blog here: US Partner Community Blog .

About Kin + Carta

Kin + Carta is a global digital transformation consultancy committed to working alongside our clients to build a world that works better for everyone.

Our 2,000 consultants, engineers and data scientists around the world bring the connective power of technology, data and experience to the world's most influential companies, helping them to accelerate their digital roadmap, rapidly innovate, modernize their systems, enable their teams and optimize for continued growth.

As a Certified B Corp, our triple bottom line focus on people, the planet, and profit is at the core of everything we do. For more information, please visit www.kinandcarta.com .

