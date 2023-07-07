MEADOW LARK PARTNERS WITH OTR SOLUTIONS FOR GROWTH CAPITAL

BILLINGS, Mont., July 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Meadow Lark Agency has strategically partnered with OTR Solutions, an Atlanta-based factoring and trucking technology company, to enhance its carrier payment systems.

Meadow Lark partners with OTR Solutions to enhance operational excellence. (PRNewswire)

"This carefully curated partnership with OTR Solutions allows us to enhance our operations," said Amanda Roth , CEO.

"This carefully curated partnership with OTR Solutions allows us to enhance our operations with their precise plan for carrier invoice management," said Meadow Lark CEO, Amanda Roth. "It is a cornerstone in our strategy to reinforce operational excellence and financial resilience, starting with ensuring our loyal carrier base that they will be brought up to date on all payments owed."

With OTR Solutions' premier back-office services supporting Meadow Lark's carrier payment process, the Meadow Lark team can now devote their attention to cultivating carrier relationships and pursuing a strategic direction. As a result of this collaboration, Meadow Lark carriers will gain access to favorable terms, such as 21-day payment cycles for new invoices, 3% 2-day QuickPay options, and more.

"The transportation industry, especially carriers, are no stranger to difficult times," said OTR Solutions Chief Executive Officer, Fritz Owens. "The Meadow Lark family of companies are a staple in this industry. We are excited to bring Meadow Lark's capabilities to the next level and allow their business to continue moving forward."

Since its establishment in 2011, OTR Solutions has been successfully managing carrier invoice payments and optimizing efficiency through its robust factoring program. With a continually expanding client base, OTR Solutions is well-prepared to revolutionize Meadow Lark's carrier payments going forward.

"This partnership is an exciting chapter in our journey," said Meadow Lark CEO, Amanda Roth. "We look forward to a promising future for all of our carriers."

Together, Meadow Lark and OTR Solutions are poised to achieve remarkable progress, delivering enhanced services, and empowering the transportation industry as a whole.

About Meadow Lark Agency

Founded in 1983, Meadow Lark Agency, Inc. and Meadow Lark Transport, Inc. are a women-owned asset based 3PL with headquarters in Billings, MT. With over 30 terminals and offices across the USA, Meadow Lark offers a complete array of integrated services to cover every stage of the transportation lifecycle. For more information, please visit https://meadowlarkco.com/.

About OTR Solutions

OTR Solutions provides industry-leading technology and financial services, tools, and support to help carriers and brokers start and grow a successful operation. Trucking companies and freight brokerages of all sizes turn to OTR to receive reliable financing and back-office solutions, a dedicated fuel team, up-to-date news and education, and innovative technology to prepare them for anything and everything. For more information, please visit https://otrsolutions.com/.

