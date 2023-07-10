17th Annual Conference of African American Financial Professionals to Focus on Reclaiming Black Wealth

The American College of Financial Services' premier conference heads to Chicago focused on empowering Black communities, businesses, and individuals

KING OF PRUSSIA, Pa., July 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The largest gathering of Black and African American leaders, visionaries, and trailblazers across financial services returns in-person to continue the pursuit of equity, innovation, and generational impact. Hosted by The American College of Financial Services— a nonprofit, accredited institution delivering an educational and impact platform for financial professionals, nonprofit leaders, and consumers —the Annual Conference of African American Financial Professionals (CAAFP) will be held in Chicago, IL, August 7-9, 2023.

This marks the 17th year of The College hosting this premier event and since its founding, the CAAFP has served to advocate and advance the charge for increased representation of Black and African American professionals in the financial services industry. This year's conference theme is "Reclaiming Black Wealth" and is a follow-up to a tremendously successful gathering last year in Washington, DC, focusing on empowering Black communities, businesses, and individuals.

This year's expansive agenda will reinforce and elevate the conversation around how the financial services industry can inspire Black professionals and promote the advancement of all underserved communities through education and empowerment, as we seek to narrow the wealth gap and create sustainable, generational change. This is the core mission of the CAAFP.

Keynote sessions will feature thought leaders from a variety of backgrounds in financial services and other areas, including Lauren Simmons, Eszylfie Taylor and Linda Clemons. There will be a wide range of breakout sessions, led by change agents and industry experts, covering and continuing education credit, with a focus on empowering Black communities and the advisors that serve them.

Four main tracks include:

Retirement - Prepare to help clients improve their financial fitness and retirement readiness no matter where they are in life.

Consumer Connections - Build skills and learning tools to cultivate personal and professional networks to better understand the real needs of clients and communities.

Applied Knowledge - Focus on foundational industry knowledge, insights from thought leaders and experts, and best practices from pioneers and bold new voices making an impact across financial services.

Niche Markets – Access opportunities and trailblazing strategies to increase professional and personal influence through community networks.

"As the nation's leading financial services educator, we look forward to gathering with this outstanding community and introducing innovative programs to empower future generations of Black financial professionals," says George Nichols III, President, and CEO of The American College of Financial Services. "The Conference of African American Financial Professionals has continued to grow and innovate over two decades. It is a true testament to the conversations, education and advancement that happens as a result of this gathering and the efforts of its attendees."

To learn more about the CAAFP and register, visit TheAmericanCollege.edu/CAAFP-2023.

ABOUT THE AMERICAN COLLEGE OF FINANCIAL SERVICES

Founded in 1927, The American College of Financial Services is the nation's largest nonprofit educational institution devoted to financial services professionals. Holding the highest level of academic accreditation, The College has educated over 200,000 professionals across the United States through certificate, designation, and graduate degree programs. Its portfolio of applied knowledge also includes just-in-time learning and consumer financial education programs. The College's faculty represents some of the foremost thought leaders in the financial services industry. Visit TheAmericanCollege.edu and connect with us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. Discover all the ways you can expand your opportunities with us.

