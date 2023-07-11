Crunch Franchisee Announces Purchase of Two New Locations in Dallas

CR Fitness Holdings acquisition includes former big-box gyms in Allen and North Richland Hills that will join leading Crunch franchisee's portfolio of 50+ clubs

NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Crunch Franchisee, CR Fitness Holdings, announced the purchase of two new gyms in Allen and North Richland Hills in Dallas, TX. Formerly big-box gyms operating under a different brand, these locations will be taken over as Crunch gyms on August 1 and will join CR Fitness' roster of 50 gyms across Texas, Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina.

Joining two other Dallas Crunch locations in Frisco and Arlington, Crunch Allen and North Richland Hills are spacious 38,000 and 37,000 square foot fitness facilities, respectively, and will offer premier state-of-the-art equipment and amenities. These locations are a key addition to CR Fitness' portfolio and growth strategy to own and operate 100 clubs by the year 2026.

"We were thrilled at the opportunity to purchase these two gyms and breathe new life into them under the Crunch Fitness brand and model," said CR Fitness Holdings CEO Tony Scrimale. "Both new members and those that are grandfathered in will have access to high-quality equipment, a variety of unique fitness classes, and exceptional trainers. We are excited to continue our vision of growth and success for CR Fitness."

CR Fitness is owned by Vince Julien, Geoff Dyer, Tony Scrimale, and Jeff Dotson, who together, have more than 150 years of experience in the fitness industry. CR Fitness has doubled in growth over the last several years with plans to build fifteen to twenty new clubs per year.

Crunch Allen and North Richland Hills will honor the membership plans of members from the previous fitness facility. Prospective members can reserve their Founder rate now which starts at $9.99 per month. To reserve your rate, visit: https://info.crunch.com/rate-reservations.

Crunch is the fastest-growing full-size fitness franchise with a solid track record of club openings, including commitments to open an additional 1,200+ franchise locations. Offering the best value in the low-price gym segment, Crunch provides its more than two million members spacious, modern clubs, leading proprietary group fitness programming, the HIITZone™, a unique high-intensity interval group training program, top-notch personal trainers, and essential Relax and Recover areas.

CR Fitness Holdings is a leading franchisee of Crunch Fitness. The company is rapidly expanding its club footprint throughout the Southeast and Texas. CR Fitness is led by a veteran management team with over one hundred and fifty years of combined experience in the fitness industry. With a comprehensive fitness offering and affordable price point, Crunch Fitness offers unmatched value to its members regardless of fitness level and is well positioned to take advantage of consumers' increasing focus on health and wellness.

Crunch is a gym that believes in making serious exercise fun by fusing fitness and entertainment and pioneering a philosophy of 'No Judgments.' Crunch serves a fitness community for all kinds of people with all types of goals, exercising all different ways, working it out at the same place together. Today, we are renowned for creating one-of-a-kind group fitness classes and unique programming for our wildly diverse members. Headquartered in New York City, Crunch serves two million members with over 425 gyms worldwide in 37 states, the District of Columbia, Australia, Canada, Costa Rica, Portugal, Puerto Rico, and Spain. Crunch is rapidly expanding across the U.S. and around the globe.

