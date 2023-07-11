Proteins With Purpose: Hill's Pet Nutrition Introduces New Products Featuring MSC-Certified Seafood and Insect Protein for Pets with Sensitive Stomachs and Skin

New recipe boasts high-quality, traceable, wild-caught Alaskan Pollock from an MSC-certified fishery and rich insect meal

TOPEKA, Kan., July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- To further support pets with stomach and skin sensitivities and help create a healthier and more sustainable future, Hill's Pet Nutrition, a global leader in science-led nutrition, today announced its popular Science Diet Sensitive Stomach & Skin portfolio is now available with MSC-certified Alaskan Pollock and insect protein.

Hill’s Pet Nutrition has created a new formula of its popular Science Diet Sensitive Stomach & Skin line. It is now available with sustainably sourced MSC-Certified Pollock in the dog and cat recipes and also with innovative insect protein in the dog recipe. (PRNewswire)

The new formulas feature high-quality, traceable, wild-caught Alaskan Pollock from a Marine Stewardship Council (MSC) certified fishery, as well as innovative insect protein (for the dog recipe). These new protein sources represent Hill's focus on science-led innovation, offering pets not only biology-based nutrition, but also a commitment to creating a better world for the future generations of pets.

"Our new Science Diet Sensitive Stomach & Skin line extension delivers the same science-led, tailored nutrition and key benefits as the original Science Diet Sensitive Stomach & Skin products but now features more sustainable seafood," said Dr. Karen Shenoy, US Chief Veterinary Officer for Hill's Pet Nutrition. "We are proud to offer pet parents a new and more sustainable way to feed their pets, leveraging our focus on using science to truly transform lives."

The product's benefits include:

Highly digestible recipe that's gentle on the stomach

Vitamin E & Omega-6 fatty acids for skin & coat nourishment

Clinically proven antioxidants, Vitamin C+E, for a healthy immune system

Great taste with a savory fish flavor pets will enjoy

On an annual basis, 43% of cats and 56% of dogs encounter digestive issues, while skin issues affect 31% of cats and 42% of dogs. This is according to a 2022 nationwide survey of 2,000 cat owners and 2,000 dog owners.1 Pet parents and their four-legged furry friends deserve a food option made with highly digestible ingredients that are gentle on the stomach and support healthy skin, coat and fur. At the same time, nearly three out of four (71%) dog or cat owners agree that it is important to use environmentally friendly pet products and services, per a consumer survey of nearly 1,500 pet owners.2

Proteins With A Purpose



The Wild Caught Alaskan Pollock offers a high-quality, lean protein that provides a rich source of Omega-3 fatty acids. By using MSC-certified pollock, Hill's Pet Nutrition offers a traceable3 ingredient from a sustainable fishery with a 1% bycatch rate that meets requirements across three principles:4

Only fishing healthy stocks

Being well-managed so stocks can be fished long-term

Minimizing their impact on other species and the wider ecosystem

The Innovative Insect Protein, used in the dog recipe only, is raised in North America and offers a great source of fiber and beneficial nutrients.

"We selected these proteins with purpose because they promote optimal digestive and skin health for pets, while also keeping sustainability top of mind," Dr. Shenoy said. "This innovative approach to ingredients is part of our guiding philosophy, which includes delivering science-led nutrition, bringing people and pets together, and helping the planet for the next generation."

The focus on these new protein sources are part of Hill's evolution in its business practices that keep the planet and natural resources in mind. Other efforts have included sustainable sourcing, manufacturing with minimal impact and investing in a more sustainable future.

Creating Sustainable Products at Hill's Pet Nutrition



Hill's Pet Nutrition creates a holistic view on taste to help ensure pets prefer its products across several dimensions, including how foods smell and taste.

"Hill's Pet Nutrition is uniquely positioned to unlock the trifecta of healthy, tasty, and sustainable thanks in part to the innovative approach we take at our Global Pet Nutrition Center," said Dr. Stephen French, a principal scientist and lead product developer at Hill's Pet Nutrition. "We did extensive work to optimize the taste and enjoyment pets will have eating our new Science Diet Sensitive Stomach & Skin. Our pet partners tried many different recipes to help us identify the optimal combination of ingredients that pair well with these exciting new protein sources to deliver great tasting foods."

To learn more about Hill's new sustainable fish and innovative insect protein products, visit HillsPet.com. To learn more about Hill's sustainable commitments, visit https://www.hillspet.com/about-us/sustainability.

About Hill's Pet Nutrition

Founded 75 years ago with an unwavering commitment to science-led pet nutrition, Hill's Pet Nutrition is on a mission to help enrich and lengthen the special relationships between people and their pets. Hill's is dedicated to pioneering research for dogs and cats using a scientific understanding of their specific needs. As a leading veterinarian recommended pet food brand, knowledge is our first ingredient with 220+ veterinarians, PhD nutritionists and food scientists working to develop breakthrough innovations in pet health. Hill's Prescription Diet therapeutic nutrition plus our everyday wellness product line, Hill's Science Diet, are sold at vet clinics and pet specialty retailers worldwide. For more information about our products and nutritional philosophy, visit HillsPet.com.

