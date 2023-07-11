PARK CITY, Utah, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Sentient® , LLC, the leading full-service provider to the aesthetic care industry, is proud to announce that Tixel—its non-invasive skin resurfacing technology—has received the prestigious 2023 NewBeauty Award for 'Best Resurfacing Treatment for Wrinkles.'

Sentient's Tixel Receives NewBeauty Award for 'Best Resurfacing Treatment for Wrinkles'

The state-of-the-art treatment was recognized by NewBeauty magazine because "dermatologists and patients alike are loving the results of Tixel, which delivers short bursts of thermal energy into the outer layers of skin without damaging the deeper layers to boost collagen for a smoother look."

The NewBeauty Awards showcase top products and treatments across a variety of categories ranging from innovative in-office procedures to best skin-care selections. More than 10,000 submissions were vigorously tested and vetted by NewBeauty editors and industry experts throughout the year.

Sentient's Tixel device uses the first and only thermal-mechanical action technology to resurface skin. Tixel's titanium heated tip contains 81 tiny pyramid-shaped pins which heat up to 400 degrees Celsius. When briefly touched to the skin, the thermal energy is transferred directly to its top layers, creating micro damage that stimulates collagen production improving skin quality and reducing lines, wrinkles, stretch marks, enlarged pores, age spots and more. This unique nonsurgical treatment can provide noticeable results not only on the face, but also the neck, chest, and the backs of hands. Makeup can be applied the day after treatment, and pain and social downtime are minimal compared to laser and radio frequency treatments.

"Sentient is thrilled to receive this recognition," said Chris Cella, Chief Executive Officer of Sentient. "We look forward to continuing to provide cutting-edge solutions for skin care."

Proven on a global scale, Tixel has been used in Europe since 2011 and was cleared by the FDA for treatment of all skin types two years ago. By making Tixel's cutting-edge technology available in the U.S. – along with world class service to support it – Sentient is helping to drastically improve practices' abilities to address patients' evolving treatment preferences by developing collaborative relationships that meet clients' equipment maintenance, support and device technology needs.

ABOUT SENTIENT

Sentient™ is the aesthetic medical device industry's leading full-service provider, offering advanced technology and industry-leading service and financing, delivered with integrity and transparency. Sentient takes pride in its transformational business practices as it sells, designs, repairs, fine-tunes, and implements the complex devices that help sculpt bodies, treat skin, and improve silhouettes. Sentient is committed to affordability and offers flexible financing, device maintenance, and a superior certification and warranty program to assure future performance.

Sentient is the premier company in the U.S. offering an exceptional suite of advanced proprietary technologies to meet the expanding needs of practices of all sizes, from its Park City, Utah, location to nationwide. With hundreds of longstanding professional relationships and more than ten years heritage providing the best in refurbished equipment, Sentient's industry-leading service model provides quality laser and medical device repair and refurbishment services for 84 types of medical and cosmetic systems, to the FDA standards required of each manufacturer. Sentient is dedicated to building a collaborative relationship with its clients to help significantly enhance their practice efficiency, drive stronger profitability, and, most importantly, deliver an exceptional client experience. For more information visit https://www.sentientlasers.com.

