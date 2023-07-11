Vena Earns Excellent Ratings in 2023 BPM Partners Vendor Landscape Matrix Report

Vena's Intelligent Complete Planning FP&A platform lauded for ease of use, budgeting and planning capabilities, performance and ability to scale by leading analyst firm

TORONTO, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vena , the Intelligent Complete Planning platform loved by finance and trusted by business, has been recognized by the 2023 BPM Partners Vendor Landscape Matrix Report for Financial Operational and Strategic Business Performance Management (BPM) platforms, earning Excellent ratings in a number of categories. These include Ease of Use, Budgeting and Planning, and Performance and Scalability. Vena was also listed as a Leader and Core Vendor in the BPM market.

BPM, also referred to as Financial Planning & Analysis (FP&A), is defined by BPM Partners as "a set of integrated, closed-loop management and analytic processes, supported by technology, that address financial as well as operational activities." Vena's Intelligent Complete Planning platform is an end-to-end FP&A solution that supports the entire cycle, from budgeting, forecasting and planning to consolidation, reporting and analytics. With Vena, organizations of all sizes can intelligently plan and quickly adapt based on today's ever-changing macroeconomic conditions.

"We recognize Vena as a leader providing an intuitive performance management solution that continues to earn high marks from its customers," said Craig Schiff, President and CEO at BPM Partners. "Recent developments with Vena Insights , which delivers self-service AI to enhance strategic decision making, further strengthens their offerings."

This recognition from BPM Partners comes on the heels of similar honors from other technology analyst firms, including:

Additionally, Vena recently received four Top Rated awards based on user reviews on TrustRadius . These included Corporate Performance Management (CPM), Budgeting and Forecasting, Financial Close and Cash Flow Management.

"Today's recognition from BPM Partners builds upon our Excellent ratings in the firm's 2022 Performance Management Vendor Landscape Matrix and is a testament to Vena's long tradition of providing customers with the latest innovations in FP&A like the recent release of Vena Insights," said Hugh Cumming, Chief Technology Officer for Vena. "Users of our planning solution can plan and grow with the confidence that their strategic decisions are based on solid data, analysis and insight from the latest in intelligent technologies."

About Vena

Vena empowers businesses to plan for anything with the only native Excel Complete Planning platform built for Microsoft 365 with Power BI Embedded. Vena streamlines budgeting, forecasting and reporting processes, and provides advanced analytics and modeling capabilities to help business, finance and operations leaders make informed business decisions. With Vena, you can leverage the power of Excel and AI-powered insights in a unified, cloud-based platform that enhances collaboration, scalability and security. Over 1,500 of the world's leading companies rely on Vena to power their planning. For more information, visit venasolutions.com .

About BPM Partners

BPM Partners is the leading independent authority on business performance management (BPM) and related business intelligence solutions and has been recognized by Forbes as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms. The company helps organizations address their budgeting, planning, financial consolidation, close, and reporting, regulatory compliance, profitability optimization, key performance indicator (KPI) development, and operational performance challenges with vendor-neutral experts who guide companies through their BPM initiatives from start to finish while both reducing risk and minimizing costs. For further details, go to bpmpartners.com .

