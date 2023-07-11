Vesper Energy Names Susannah Pedigo as Head of Government and Regulatory Affairs

DALLAS, July 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Vesper Energy is pleased to announce that Susannah Pedigo has been named Head of Government and Regulatory Affairs. Previously, Pedigo advanced business development and commercial efforts as a Senior Director of Origination.

In this role, Pedigo will support Vesper's continued growth and leadership in the renewable energy sector by overseeing advocacy efforts for policy and regulatory issues related to the energy industry. Pedigo will focus on advancing fair and balanced federal and state energy policies and informing thoughtful business strategies to accelerate the energy transition across the U.S.

"Susannah brings extensive technical knowledge combined with skills in policy, industry regulations, diplomacy, and business strategy to the Vesper team," said Vesper CEO and President Craig Carson. "Policy and regulation play an outsized role in the energy industry, and we are confident that Susannah will help us navigate market opportunities and changes as we advance clean, reliable energy for our communities."

Pedigo has more than 25 years of experience across the renewables industry and in policy and government affairs. Her experience includes leadership roles at Xcel Energy and the National Renewable Energy Laboratory for the U.S. Department of Energy. Pedigo also served as a U.S. delegate to the International Energy Agency and served as a city planner both in public and private sector roles in real estate development and construction.

Pedigo received a Bachelor of Science in Landscape Architecture from Purdue University and a Master of Business Administration from the University of Denver's Daniels College of Business.

About Vesper Energy

Vesper Energy provides innovative solutions to today's complex energy challenges. Headquartered in the greater Dallas area, Vesper Energy is comprised of professionals who have collectively delivered more than 10 GW of renewable energy projects globally. Today, our pipeline includes over 49 renewable energy and energy storage projects with a generating capacity of 16 GW; enough to power more than 2 million homes. Working with our customers, communities, and business partners, we develop, own, and operate renewable energy projects across the United States with the goal to build a better energy infrastructure.

