CEIA USA Announces New and Renewed Designation and Certification by DHS

OPENGATE® Receives Homeland Security SAFETY Act Designation

HUDSON, Ohio, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- CEIA USA, Ltd., a premier provider of weapons detection systems and security screening equipment, announced it has recently earned the US Department of Homeland Security (DHS) SAFETY Act Designation for the groundbreaking weapons detection system, CEIA OPENGATE®. In May, CEIA USA also earned the SAFETY Act Certification renewal for its long-standing series of walk-through and hand-held metal detectors.

CEIA OPENGATE® - A Groundbreaking Weapons Detection System (PRNewswire)

CEIA OPENGATE receives DHS SAFETY Act Designation

Enacted by Congress in 2002, the Support Anti-Terrorism by Fostering Effective Technologies Act, or SAFETY Act, serves as one of the highest levels of accreditation offered by DHS and promotes the development and deployment of effective anti-terrorism products, systems and services.

The SAFETY Act Designation and Certification award recognizes CEIA USA for having technologies and processes needed to help mitigate and reduce the risk of a terrorist attack and provides liability protection. CEIA USA solutions have been an active part of SAFETY Act awards since 2006. The term of the Designation for OPENGATE is valid through June 30, 2028. The term for the Designation and Certification of its series of walk-through and hand-held metal detectors is valid through May 31, 2028.

Learn more about the DHS SAFETY Act, eligibility and benefits here.

About CEIA USA

CEIA is a world leader in the design, engineering, and production of high-performance electromagnetic metal detectors and security screening products, along with Induction Heating Systems. CEIA USA offers a broad range of metal detection and security screening solutions for a variety of market applications including public events, schools, correctional and court facilities, transportation, public and private buildings, and loss prevention. CEIA USA provides nationwide sales, service and customer support to public (federal, state, and local governments) and private sector customers in North America. Dynamic solutions and exceptional service are the foundation of CEIA USA's commitment to customer satisfaction. For more information, visit www.ceia-usa.com

