Guidehouse Ranks Schneider Electric, AlphaStruxure, as the #1 Microgrid Integrator

BOSTON, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Schneider Electric™ and AlphaStruxure were ranked as the #1 microgrid integrator by Guidehouse Insights for its 2023 Guidehouse Insights Leaderboard: Microgrid Integrators report. AlphaStruxure is a joint venture of global investment firm Carlyle (NASDAQ: CG) and Schneider Electric (SU.PA). AlphaStruxure combines Carlyle's financial backing and its expertise in energy infrastructure with Schneider Electric's track record as the leading microgrid technology provider, with over 350 successful projects across North America.

The leaderboard evaluated nine companies on two overarching categories: strategy and execution. Within each category there are six individual criteria for a total of 12 evaluation points. Schneider, along with AlphaStruxure, earned top marks for six of the criteria, including vision, go-to-market strategy, partners, delivery strategy, geographic reach, and staying power. In addition to the highest overall score, Schneider Electric, along with AlphaStruxure also earned the top strategy score among the nine companies evaluated.



Guidehouse Insights also cited AlphaStruxure's innovative Energy as a Service model as a key differentiator. With this EaaS model, AlphaStruxure deploys bespoke microgrids without the need for up-front capital from the client. This approach unburdens organizations from designing, financing, owning, installing, and managing their own energy infrastructure so they can focus on core business needs. AlphaStruxure's EaaS model delivers contractually guaranteed, long-term outcomes around resilience, reliability, greenhouse gas reduction, and cost-stability.

Another competitive difference the report mentioned is the digital sophistication of AlphaStruxure and Schneider's technology. Schneider's EcoStruxure architecture "enables full management, control, optimization, and visualization of microgrid assets," according to Guidehouse analysts.

EcoStruxure, along with AVEVA's Unified Operations Center, are core components of AlphaStruxure's IntegrateTM digital platform. Integrate ties together an organization's entire energy infrastructure under a single software view. Cyber- and operationally secure by design, Integrate uses data science, predictive analytics, and automation to monitor and optimize on-site energy infrastructure, including chargers and transit vehicles. AlphaStruxure's Integrate digital platform helps organizations gain far-ranging visibility and control over their energy systems.

"Often, companies throw around phrases like 'best-in-class' and 'industry-leading' as empty clichés. In this case, the Guidehouse ranking validates that AlphaStruxure and Schneider are indeed leaders of the pack," said Juan Macias, CEO of AlphaStruxure. "AlphaStruxure is developing several of the nation's leading microgrid projects that demonstrate that organizations can indeed electrify and decarbonize at speed and scale — without the complexity. We're proud to be financing and delivering the trailblazing infrastructure that organizations across the country urgently need to reach their sustainability and resilience goals."



This recognition follows AlphaStruxure's recent announcement that it will lead development of Montgomery County, Maryland's Equipment Maintenance and Transit Operation Center (EMTOC) microgrid, which will power over 200 zero-emissions buses. EMTOC will be the largest self-sustaining bus depot in the nation and the first on the East Coast to feature onsite green hydrogen production.

In 2022, AlphaStruxure launched the Brookville Smart Energy Bus Depot , Montgomery County's first fully constructed microgrid-powered bus depot. When both EMTOC and Brookville are fully operational, 70% of the County's bus fleet will be powered by electricity and hydrogen.

In January, AlphaStruxure also announced that it will lead development of the microgrid infrastructure at the New Terminal One (NTO) at John F. Kennedy International Airport. The project will deliver immediate greenhouse gas emission reductions of 38 percent over grid-sourced energy and feature the largest rooftop solar array in New York City, and on any airport terminal in the United States.

About AlphaStruxure

AlphaStruxure is a leading Energy as a Service (EaaS) provider that designs, builds, owns, operates, and maintains tailored energy infrastructure, including microgrids. Unlike other EaaS providers, AlphaStruxure owns its clients' systems for their lifecycle, making it fully accountable for long-term outcomes on resilience, reliability, greenhouse gas reduction, and cost stability — without the CapEx or complexity. AlphaStruxure's unique joint-venture model combines Carlyle's capital backing with Schneider Electric's 185+ year legacy and its track record as the #1 microgrid technology provider, with over 350 successful projects across North America. As a steadfast innovator in the new energy landscape, AlphaStruxure unlocks ambitious transformations for energy-intensive private and public sector organizations. AlphaStruxure is based in Boston, MA and operates across North America while leveraging global capabilities.

More information at alphastruxure.com . Follow AlphaStruxure at linkedin.com/company/AlphaStruxure

About Schneider Electric

Schneider's purpose is to empower all to make the most of our energy and resources, bridging progress and sustainability for all. We call this Life Is On.

Our mission is to be your digital partner for Sustainability and Efficiency.

We drive digital transformation by integrating world-leading process and energy technologies, end-point to cloud connecting products, controls, software and services, across the entire lifecycle, enabling integrated company management, for homes, buildings, data centers, infrastructure and industries.

We are the most local of global companies. We are advocates of open standards and partnership ecosystems that are passionate about our shared Meaningful Purpose, Inclusive and Empowered values.

