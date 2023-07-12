Hyperice Secures Strategic Growth Capital Facility Investment from Industry Leader, Atlas Credit Partners

Investment Supports Continued Global Growth and Deep Innovation Pipeline to Further Advance Access to Wellness Products for All

HOUSTON, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Atlas Credit Partners , an asset management firm specializing in investing and partnering with growth-oriented businesses, today announced a +$100M strategic growth capital facility investment in Hyperice , a leading holistic high-performance wellness brand.

Atlas Credit Partners' investment will support Hyperice's mission to help everyone on earth move better, live better, and be better through improved physical movement. It follows an incredible year of innovation after Hyperice added five new award-winning products to its line of high-performance wellness technology.

The introduction of the Hypervolt Go 2 has given athletes everywhere the ability to take percussion massage on the go for relief anywhere. Hyperice then followed with two new iterations in the Normatec line: Normatec 3, a fully redesigned experience to make dynamic air compression more accessible, and the Normatec Go , an expansion of the iconic Normatec line so users can experience dynamic air compression while on the move. Shortly after Normatec, Hyperice introduced two new products to their Venom line: Venom 2 and Venom Go, the most innovative heat and massage wearables on the market providing soothing relief anywhere on the body. Hyperice was also named to the annual Inc. 5000 list of the fastest-growing private companies in America.

"This growth capital facility enhances our ability to develop and deliver cutting-edge products and technologies to optimize recovery and performance for people all around the globe," said Jim Huether, CEO of Hyperice. "The team at Atlas Credit Partners is world-class, and we are excited to work closely together to execute our growth plans and take recovery to the next level."

Atlas Credit Partners has a history of successful growth investments, having invested $750 million in growth partnerships last year, leveraging the company's 70 years of combined business experience at top-tier institutions to help its portfolio companies accelerate their business plans and expand their reach.

"At Atlas Credit Partners, we pride ourselves on undertaking a true partnership-based approach with our portfolio companies. We are excited to support the Hyperice team as they build on their previous successes and reach new heights," said Drew Mallozzi, Chief Investment Officer and Managing Partner at Atlas Credit Partners. "We are always looking for compelling companies ready to take the next step in their growth trajectory, and we look forward to seeing Hyperice achieve their goals this year and in the future."

About Atlas Credit Partners

Atlas Credit Partners is an asset management firm specializing in investing and partnering with growth-oriented companies, providing non-dilutive capital to management teams to accelerate growth and create long-term value for stakeholders. Atlas committed over $750 million in 2022 to high-quality businesses and leverages more than 70 years of combined business experience at top-tier institutions to help its portfolio companies grow through introductions, enabling management teams to connect with other partners within Atlas' proprietary network while offering a multi-cycle runway for companies to enact their business plans. To learn more, visit https://www.atlascreditpartners.com , or follow the company on LinkedIn .

About Hyperice

Hyperice is a technology-driven company with a giant mission, to help everyone on Earth move and live better. For more than a decade, Hyperice has led a global movement at the confluence of recovery and wellness, specializing in percussion (Hypervolt line), dynamic air compression (Normatec line), vibration (Vyper and Hypersphere lines), thermal technology (Venom line), mind technology (Core by Hyperice) and contrast therapy (Hyperice X). Now, as a holistic highperformance wellness brand, Hyperice is designed for all - from the most elite athletes, leagues and teams to consumers everywhere looking to unlock the best version of themselves to help them do what they love, more. Recognized as one of Fast Company's Most Innovative Companies, Hyperice has applied its technology and know-how to industries including fitness, hospitality, healthcare, massage, physical therapy, sports performance and workplace wellness on a global scale. Hyperice's transformative acquisitions of Normatec, RecoverX and Core have helped to accelerate its innovation agenda as it enters its next stage of global growth. For more information, visit hyperice.com .

