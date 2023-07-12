New Outdoor Dining Concept, Maison Close Montauk is Open for Reservations

Maison Close Montauk Offers Guests a Seaside Celebratory Dining Experience

NEW YORK, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The team behind Maison Close SoHo is excited to announce that Maison Close Montauk, an open-air restaurant concept in Montauk, NY, is open for reservations Saturdays and Sundays this summer. Inspired by the beaches of Montauk and the French Riviera, Maison Close Montauk offers thoughtful cuisine, elevated beverages, and a unique alfresco atmosphere that transports guests to the Parisian countryside from the heart of the Hamptons.

Maison Close Montauk is an extension of the restaurant's lively flagship SoHo location, acclaimed for its celebratory experience and mission to replicate the distinct dining culture emblematic of France. Whether a guest is a Montauk local or traveler searching for a taste of home, Maison Close Montauk offers an open outdoor setting that features the same elevated Parisian bistro cuisine as its NYC home with the distinct ambience of a summer out East.

The spacious waterfront location boasts 22 dock and dine slips for guests arriving by boat and a luxurious alfresco area featuring partially tented seated tables, lounges and cabana beds that invite patrons to soak up the sun and unwind into the evening. Guests can indulge in the opulence of a beachside brunch or capture the glow of golden hour with lively music and festival-style service befitting of the restaurant's Montauk location.

Under the direction of Executive Chef Geoffrey Lechantoux, the Maison Close Montauk menu features a variety of sophisticated yet accessible French dishes ranging from elegant apéritifs to indulgent desserts, including:

Croissant au Homard du Maine – Maine lobster croissant

Pêche du Jour – Montauk Market fish of the day

Carré d'Agneau Grillé – grilled rack of lamb

Tartare de Thon – ahi tuna tartare

The outdoor bar program features specialty craft cocktails as well as a selection of curated wines and champagnes. Featured cocktails include La Maison Rose with tequila, elderflower liqueur, papaya, lime juice, and rosé wine, La Prunette spritz with Ume plum liqueur, ginger ale, and champagne, garnished with red plum and candied ginger, and Madame Claude with vodka la poire, ginger, lemon and cucumber juice, and rose seltzer.

Maison Close Montauk is located at 435 East Lake Drive, Montauk, NY 11954. The restaurant will be open for brunch Saturdays and Sundays from 12:30PM–7PM. For more information or reservations, please visit maisoncloserestaurant.com or email montauk@maisoncloserestaurant.com. Guests can follow the restaurant @maisoncloserestaurant on Instagram.

