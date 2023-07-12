Petros PACE Finance Expands Executive Leadership Team

Industry Veteran Kevin Porter Hired as Chief Credit Officer

AUSTIN, Texas, July 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Petros PACE Finance (Petros), the largest C-PACE provider in the country and leader in innovative structured finance, today announced the expansion of its executive leadership team with the addition of Kevin Porter as Chief Credit Officer. Mr. Porter joins Petros after serving the last six years as the Executive Director of Commercial Real Estate Lending for Morgan Stanley. With over 30 years of experience in the commercial real estate financing industry, Mr. Porter has held senior positions at MC Five Mile, Bank of America Merrill Lynch and S&P Global Ratings, including the role of Chief Investment Officer and Head of Credit at MC Five Mile.

Kevin Porter, Chief Credit Officer, Petros PACE Finance (PRNewswire)

The decision to add Mr. Porter comes during a transformative time for Petros. As it quickly approaches the $2 billion milestone in originations of balance-sheet funded C-PACE assessments, Petros is continuing to see larger and more complex transactions. Combining that with a challenging credit and economic environment, created a perfect opportunity to bring Porter on board to maintain its strong credit culture.

"Petros – and the entire C-PACE industry – is at a pivotal point in its development and evolution," said Mansoor Ghori, CEO and co-founder of Petros PACE Finance. "C-PACE financing is now a recognized, mainstream and critically important component of the capital stack and despite a challenging credit and financing environment, Petros continues to experience substantial growth as we deepen our relationships with leading bankers, developers and property owners across the country. It is against this backdrop that we welcome Kevin to our team. His deep expertise in commercial real estate financing and credit will be invaluable as we solidify our reputation as the experienced and trusted partner of choice for our customers."

"I am thrilled to join Petros as the first Chief Credit Officer," said Kevin Porter. "C-PACE has become a much-needed financing solution for a wide array of properties, and I believe that my decades of hands-on commercial real estate lending experience will be a strong asset for the Company. I look forward to moving back to Austin and joining Mansoor, Jim and the entire first-rate leadership team."

Mr. Porter received his B.A. from the University of Pennsylvania and his M.B.A in Finance from the University of Texas.

About Petros PACE Finance

Petros PACE Finance, LLC is the national leader in the C-PACE marketplace, dedicated solely to providing long-term C-PACE financing to commercial property owners seeking to lower energy costs, reduce their carbon footprint and increase property values and meet environmental, social and governance (ESG) goals. The company is a platform portfolio investment of Apollo Global Management. Its leadership team has decades of executive-level experience in private credit and structured finance, with direct long-term institutional investor relationships. With billions in committed capital, Petros is able to close transactions in eligible C-PACE markets nationwide. To learn more about Petros PACE Finance visit our website at www.petros-pace.com .

(PRNewsfoto/Petros PACE Finance, LLC) (PRNewswire)

