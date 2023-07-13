24 Seven's 2023 Salary Guide Highlights Compensation as Top Priority for Job Seekers.

Employers taking steps to meet that demand with competitive compensation packages and raises

NEW YORK, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- 24 Seven , a leader in the marketing, creative, and digital staffing space, has released its 2023 Salary Guide: Compensation and Benefits, giving employers the insights they need to remain competitive in both attracting and retaining top talent in today's job market.

When asked what employees wanted most from an employer, compensation was king. Nearly half (42%) of the survey's respondents pointed to financial compensation above company reputation (28%), the ability to work remotely (11%), benefits (10%), and employer's commitment to work-life balance (9%).

And many organizations are recognizing that priority. A vast majority of respondents (84%) said their company was taking steps to make compensation packages more competitive to win over talent. Additionally, after a pandemic-era hiatus, raises are back. Seventy-four percent of respondents reported receiving a raise in 2022 – up 14% from the previous year.

The insights and trends identified in the report are based on a 2023 survey of more than 2,100 professionals in the marketing, creative, tech, fashion, beauty, and retail sectors. The report features salary ranges for more than 170 positions and detailed information about the latest hiring and job market dynamics at play today.

Additional findings from 24 Seven's 2023 Salary Guide include:

78% say the benefits and perks a company offers influences whether or not they pursue a job there

59% of employees say they are staying with their current employer for the next year solely because of the uncertain economy

52% of full-time employees have taken on freelance projects in the last year, up from 32% last year

31% of respondents say their company lets them choose whether they work from home or in office and 27% say their company has instituted a hybrid work schedule with designated at-home and in-office days

"It is normal to be confused about the job market right now. Unemployment is low, but we continue to see layoffs," says Anthony Donnarumma, CEO of 24 Seven. "That said, marketing, creative and digital skills are still in demand. For employers looking to secure highly skilled full-timers and freelancers in this space, as well as for job seekers, 24 Seven's Salary Guide highlights where salary and benefits offerings stand today."

